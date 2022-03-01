Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase, who is day-to-day with an indisclosed injury, is not taking part in practice Tuesday, tweets The Leafs Nation's David Alter. Nor is Auston Matthews, who was replaced by Kyle Clifford in his usual spot on the top line.

The 26-year-old Kase missed Monday's 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals. He has 11 goals and 12 assists in 44 games so far this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Andrew Copp will make his return from a concussion on a line with Adam Lowry and Austin Poganski.

Connor Hellebuyck will start in net against the Montreal Canadiens, while Adam Brooks and Logan Stanley serve as healthy scratches.

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Kailer Yamamoto and defenceman Duncan Keith are on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate in Philadelphia, tweets Oilers TV's Tony Brar.

Oilers interim head coach Jay Woodcroft confirmed after the skate that Duncan Keith is expected to return the lineup.

Yamamoto missed Sunday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes after blocking a shot against the Florida Panthers the day before. The team has not specified the kind of injury the 23-year-old is dealing with.

Keith has been out since Feb. 9 with a concussion. He is currently on the injured reserve list.

Meanwhile, the update wasn't as positive when it came to forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters that the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 is "more week-to-week than he is day-to-day" because of an upper-body injury.

He was injured in the Oilers' matchup with the Florida Panthers over the weekend and has returned to Edmonton.

The 28-year-old has seven goals and 30 assists in 45 games so far this season, his 11th with the organization. 

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs will start Samuel Montembeault in net Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets, head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed.

Montembeault has a goals-against average of 3.53 and a save percentage of .902 in 25 games so far this season, his first with the Canadiens at the NHL level.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington from the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old blueliner does not have a point in nine games so far this season with the Sens. He has two goals and nine assists in 24 AHL games in 2021-22. 

Prior to his time in Ottawa, the Calgary native spent parts of two seasons with the Dallas Stars.

Here were Ottawa's lines Tuesday:

Tkachuk-White-Sanford
Formenton-Stützle-Gaudette
Ennis-Paul-CBrown
Kelly-Gambrell-Watson

Chabot-Zaitsev
Holden-Zub
Brannstrom-JBrown
Heatherington-Mete

Murray-starters end 
Forsberg

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres issued a lengthy injury report update on Tuesday ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. 

Will Butcher (lower-body): Week-to-week
Drake Caggiula (upper-body): Out
Zemgus Girgensons (lower-body): Week-to-week
Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body): Day-to-day
Henri Jokiharju (lower-body): Weel-to-week
Colin Miller (upper-body): Week-to-week
Malcolm Subban (upper-body): Out
Jack Quinn (lower-body): Day-to-day

Tampa Bay Lightning

Defenceman Erik Cernak is good to go Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators, reports team reporter Erik Erlendsson.

Erlendsson tweets that head coach Jon Cooper said Cernak was held out of the final two periods in Saturday's game for precautionary reasons.

The 24-year-old has one goal and six assists in 24 games so far this season.

Nashville Predators

The Predators have reassigned defenceman Matt Tennyson to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, it was announced Tuesday.

Tennyson has zero goals and three assists in four NHL games so far this season to go along with three goals and 14 points in 40 AHL games.

Anaheim Ducks

Forward Adam Henrique was back with the team on Monday and is expected to be all systems go for Tuesday's showdown with the Boston Bruins.

According to Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register, Henrique missed Sunday's game because of a false positive COVID-19 test. He was back with the team Monday and participated in practice.

 