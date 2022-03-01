O'Neill warns Habs to not lose sight of the big picture amid successful run

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase, who is day-to-day with an indisclosed injury, is not taking part in practice Tuesday, tweets The Leafs Nation's David Alter. Nor is Auston Matthews, who was replaced by Kyle Clifford in his usual spot on the top line.

Practice is underway at Ford Performance Centre. Ondrej Kase (day-to-day, undisclosed) and Auston Matthews not taking part. #Leafs — David Alter (@dalter) March 1, 2022

The 26-year-old Kase missed Monday's 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals. He has 11 goals and 12 assists in 44 games so far this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Andrew Copp will make his return from a concussion on a line with Adam Lowry and Austin Poganski.

Connor Hellebuyck will start in net against the Montreal Canadiens, while Adam Brooks and Logan Stanley serve as healthy scratches.

Connor Hellebuyck is off the ice first and is your #NHLJets starter tonight. — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) March 1, 2022

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Kailer Yamamoto and defenceman Duncan Keith are on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate in Philadelphia, tweets Oilers TV's Tony Brar.

Oilers interim head coach Jay Woodcroft confirmed after the skate that Duncan Keith is expected to return the lineup.

Kailer Yamamoto and Duncan Keith are on the ice for Oilers Morning Skate. #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) March 1, 2022

Yamamoto missed Sunday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes after blocking a shot against the Florida Panthers the day before. The team has not specified the kind of injury the 23-year-old is dealing with.

Keith has been out since Feb. 9 with a concussion. He is currently on the injured reserve list.

Meanwhile, the update wasn't as positive when it came to forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters that the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 is "more week-to-week than he is day-to-day" because of an upper-body injury.

He was injured in the Oilers' matchup with the Florida Panthers over the weekend and has returned to Edmonton.

Coach Woodcroft notes that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is "more week-to-week than he is day-to-day" with an upper-body injury & has returned home to Edmonton. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 1, 2022

The 28-year-old has seven goals and 30 assists in 45 games so far this season, his 11th with the organization.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs will start Samuel Montembeault in net Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets, head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Sam Montembeault sera devant le filet ce soir à Winnipeg. Tout autre changement sera décidé après l'échauffement.



St-Louis confirms that Sam Montembeault will start tonight in Winnipeg. Any additional lineup changes will be made after warmups. pic.twitter.com/olB8u7sIl0 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 1, 2022

Montembeault has a goals-against average of 3.53 and a save percentage of .902 in 25 games so far this season, his first with the Canadiens at the NHL level.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington from the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Tuesday.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 1, 2022

The 26-year-old blueliner does not have a point in nine games so far this season with the Sens. He has two goals and nine assists in 24 AHL games in 2021-22.

Prior to his time in Ottawa, the Calgary native spent parts of two seasons with the Dallas Stars.

Here were Ottawa's lines Tuesday:

Tkachuk-White-Sanford

Formenton-Stützle-Gaudette

Ennis-Paul-CBrown

Kelly-Gambrell-Watson

Chabot-Zaitsev

Holden-Zub

Brannstrom-JBrown

Heatherington-Mete

Murray-starters end

Forsberg

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres issued a lengthy injury report update on Tuesday ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Will Butcher (lower-body): Week-to-week

Drake Caggiula (upper-body): Out

Zemgus Girgensons (lower-body): Week-to-week

Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body): Day-to-day

Henri Jokiharju (lower-body): Weel-to-week

Colin Miller (upper-body): Week-to-week

Malcolm Subban (upper-body): Out

Jack Quinn (lower-body): Day-to-day

Tampa Bay Lightning

Defenceman Erik Cernak is good to go Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators, reports team reporter Erik Erlendsson.

Erik Cernak is good for tonight, #GoBolts head coach Jon Cooper said Cernak was held out of the final two periods on Saturday for precautionary reasons — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) March 1, 2022

Erlendsson tweets that head coach Jon Cooper said Cernak was held out of the final two periods in Saturday's game for precautionary reasons.

The 24-year-old has one goal and six assists in 24 games so far this season.

Nashville Predators

The Predators have reassigned defenceman Matt Tennyson to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, it was announced Tuesday.

The #Preds have reassigned defenseman Matt Tennyson to the @mkeadmirals. — Nashville Predators PR (@PredsPR) March 1, 2022

Tennyson has zero goals and three assists in four NHL games so far this season to go along with three goals and 14 points in 40 AHL games.

Anaheim Ducks

Forward Adam Henrique was back with the team on Monday and is expected to be all systems go for Tuesday's showdown with the Boston Bruins.

According to Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register, Henrique missed Sunday's game because of a false positive COVID-19 test. He was back with the team Monday and participated in practice.