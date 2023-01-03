Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Anton Forsberg is projected to get the start tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets as the Senators look for a second straight win.

The 30-year-old is 6-8-2 in 18 appearances this season, recording a .910 save percentage and 3.09 goals-against average.

Defenceman Erik Brannstrom was also at practice this morning after being activated from the injured reserve on Sunday. He has not played since Dec. 20 due to a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old has three assists in 32 games this season.

Lines at Sens practice per TSN's Claire Hanna:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

DeBrincat-Pinto-Batherson

Kelly-Gambrell-Lucchini

Brassard-Kastelic-Watson

Chabot-Zub

Sanderson-Hamonic

Holden-Brannstrom

Forsberg (starters end)

Cam Talbot

Josh Norris also skating