Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Sens announced that forward Artem Anisimov has been recalled from the team's taxi squad, while Matthew Peca was re-assigned to it.

Peca drew in for Thursday's game and recorded an assist in 11:20 of ice time as the Sens fell 7-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Meanwhile, goaltender Joey Daccord has been re-assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators. Goaltender Kevin Mandolese has been recalled from the AHL and re-assigned to the team's taxi squad.

1/2 Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



Goaltender Joey Daccord has been re-assigned to @BellevilleSens.



Goaltender Kevin Mandolese has been recalled from the B-Sens and re-assigned to the team's taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 19, 2021

2/2 Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



Forward Artem Anisimov has been recalled from the team's taxi squad.



In a corresponding move, forward Matthew Peca has been re-assigned to the team's taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 19, 2021

New Jersey Devils

Devils defenceman Matt Tennyson was the lone player placed on waivers Friday afternoon.

Tennyson has one assist and zero goals in 10 games so far this season.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals announced Friday morning that they have recalled goaltender Ilya Samsonov from the AHL's Hershey Bears ahead of their back-to-back this weekend against the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

#Caps recall G Ilya Samsonov from the Hershey Bears (AHL); re-assign G Craig Anderson to Taxi Squad and G Zach Fucale to Hershey — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 19, 2021

Goalie Craig Anderson has been reassigned to the taxi squad and Zach Fucale is headed to Hershey as corresponding moves.

NHL Schedule Change

The league announced it has rescheduled a March 28 game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning to this Saturday.

The move comes as Tampa Bay had their second game in a row with the Dallas Stars postponed because of ongoing power issues associated with severe weather in the region. Read more about the schedule change here.