Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have sent defenceman Erik Brannstrom and goaltender Marcus Hogberg to the Belleville Senators of the AHL. Brannstrom played 23 games for Ottawa this season, recording two assists and a minus seven rating.

Hogberg appeared in two games for Ottawa, posting an 0-1-0 record with a 1.82 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

The #sens have sent Erik Brannstrom and Marcus Hogberg to Belleville. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) December 5, 2019

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens play the first game of a back-to-back tonight against the Colorado Avalanche. Defenceman Otto Leskinen will make his NHL debut.

#Habs vs #Avalanche:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Cousins - Domi - Suzuki

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Peca - Thompson - Weal



Chiarot - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Leskinen* - Fleury



Price

Primeau



*Leskinen is making his NHL debut. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) December 5, 2019

Forward Paul Byron (knee) skated for the first time since suffering an injury during the Habs' 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Nov. 15.

Paul Byron skated this morning for the first time. @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) December 5, 2019

New Jersey Devils

Forward Jack Hughes (lower body) returned to practice on Thursday morning. The 2019 first-overall pick has missed three consecutive games after being injured in the Devils' 6-4 victory over Montreal last Thursday.

🚨 Jack Hughes has returned to #NJDevils practice today. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 5, 2019

The Devils have also place defenceman Matt Tennyson on IR.

New Jersey has placed D Matt Tennyson (upper body) on injured reserve, retro to 12/3/19 vs. Vegas. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 5, 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning recalled Cory Conacher from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL on Thursday morning. The 29-year old has played three games with the Lightning this season, recording one assist. Conacher has appeared in 192 career NHL games, registering 28 goals and 75 points.

We have recalled Cory Conacher from the @syracusecrunch.https://t.co/13GlLN4eZ5 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 5, 2019

Forward Alex Killorn (lower body) is a game-time decision for Tampa Bay. The 30-year old has missed two consecutive games with the injury.

Coop says Alex Killorn will be a game-time decision for tonight. #MINvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 5, 2019

Philadelphia Flyers

Brian Elliot will start for the Flyers Thursday night, when Philadelphia hosts the Arizona Coyotes. The veteran goaltender is 7-2-2 this season with a 2.70 GAA and .916 save percentage.

Misha's back and Moose will be in net when the puck drops tonight at @WellsFargoCtr. #ARIvsPHI | #FlyOrDie https://t.co/swBvBW87Y0 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 5, 2019

Columbus Blue Jackets

2016 second-round pick Andrew Peeke will make his NHL debut for the Blue Jackets on Thursday against the Rangers. The 21 year-old defenceman has recorded five goals and seven assists in 21 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters this season.

Andrew Peeke goes in for #CBJ tonight. Scott Harrington out. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 5, 2019

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have recalled defenceman Brennan Menell from the Iowa Wild of the AHL. The 22-year old has recorded two goals and 17 assists in 23 games in Iowa this season.

NEWS: The #mnwild today announced the club has recalled defenseman Brennan Menell from the @IAWild and placed defenseman Jared Spurgeon on Injured Reserve.



📰 per the @totallimo I-35 report: https://t.co/JMUIuyjYQt pic.twitter.com/ljMxWrVgIC — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 5, 2019

Dallas Stars

Forward Alexander Radulov was not on the ice for the Stars' practice this morning, suggesting he could be scratched for Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. After scoring 72 points in each of the last two seasons, Radulov has recorded just 15 points in 29 games this year.