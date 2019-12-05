1h ago
Ice Chips: Sens assign Brannstrom, Hogberg to Belleville
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have sent defenceman Erik Brannstrom and goaltender Marcus Hogberg to the Belleville Senators of the AHL. Brannstrom played 23 games for Ottawa this season, recording two assists and a minus seven rating.
Hogberg appeared in two games for Ottawa, posting an 0-1-0 record with a 1.82 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens play the first game of a back-to-back tonight against the Colorado Avalanche. Defenceman Otto Leskinen will make his NHL debut.
Forward Paul Byron (knee) skated for the first time since suffering an injury during the Habs' 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Nov. 15.
New Jersey Devils
Forward Jack Hughes (lower body) returned to practice on Thursday morning. The 2019 first-overall pick has missed three consecutive games after being injured in the Devils' 6-4 victory over Montreal last Thursday.
The Devils have also place defenceman Matt Tennyson on IR.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning recalled Cory Conacher from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL on Thursday morning. The 29-year old has played three games with the Lightning this season, recording one assist. Conacher has appeared in 192 career NHL games, registering 28 goals and 75 points.
Forward Alex Killorn (lower body) is a game-time decision for Tampa Bay. The 30-year old has missed two consecutive games with the injury.
Philadelphia Flyers
Brian Elliot will start for the Flyers Thursday night, when Philadelphia hosts the Arizona Coyotes. The veteran goaltender is 7-2-2 this season with a 2.70 GAA and .916 save percentage.
Columbus Blue Jackets
2016 second-round pick Andrew Peeke will make his NHL debut for the Blue Jackets on Thursday against the Rangers. The 21 year-old defenceman has recorded five goals and seven assists in 21 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters this season.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild have recalled defenceman Brennan Menell from the Iowa Wild of the AHL. The 22-year old has recorded two goals and 17 assists in 23 games in Iowa this season.
Dallas Stars
Forward Alexander Radulov was not on the ice for the Stars' practice this morning, suggesting he could be scratched for Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. After scoring 72 points in each of the last two seasons, Radulov has recorded just 15 points in 29 games this year.