Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith said defenceman Thomas Chabot and "a couple of forwards" will be game-time decisions against the Montreal Canadiens Sunday. Chabot took part in most of today's morning skate. Smith also announced Matt Murray will start in net for the Senators.

#Sens DJ Smith says Chabot and "a couple of forwards" will be gametime decisions against #Habs tonight. Chabot took part in most of today's morning skate. Smith broke with his tradition and announced Murray as tonight's starter. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 21, 2021

New Jersey Devils

Veteran goaltender Aaron Dell will make his first start for the Devils today when they take on the Washington Capitals.

dell’s getting his first nod in net, and amanda wisolmerski from @newark_beth is out here #protectingjersey day in and day out! #njdevils | @rwjbarnabas pic.twitter.com/8MnwB7pkd4 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 21, 2021

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have placed forward Frans Nielsen on waivers.

Frans Nielsen (Detroit) on waivers today — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 21, 2021

Anaheim Ducks

Forward Adam Henrique has cleared waivers.