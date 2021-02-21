Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith said defenceman Thomas Chabot and "a couple of forwards" will be game-time decisions against the Montreal Canadiens Sunday. Chabot took part in most of today's morning skate. Smith also announced Matt Murray will start in net for the Senators.

New Jersey Devils

Veteran goaltender Aaron Dell will make his first start for the Devils today when they take on the Washington Capitals.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have placed forward Frans Nielsen on waivers.

Anaheim Ducks

Forward Adam Henrique has cleared waivers.