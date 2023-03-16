Ice Chips: Sens 'hopeful' Chabot will play vs. Avs
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith was "hopeful" Thursday morning that defenceman Thomas Chabot will return to the lineup tonight against the Coloroado Avalanche.
Chabot skated Thursday morning after leaving Sunday's loss to the Calgary Flames and also missing Tuesday's loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
According to Smith, Chabot "looked way better this morning, felt better. We'll see if anything like swelling happens when he gets off the ice. We're hopeful he can go," the coach said.
Chabot, 26, has nine goals and 27 assists in 61 games for the Senators this season.
The Senators have lost three games in a row and are currently eight points back of the New York Islanders for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Lines at morning skate as per Bruce Garrioch:
Tkachuk-Stützle-Batherson
DeBrincat-Greig-Giroux
Brassard-Pinto-Brown
Gauthier-Gambrell-Watson
Kastelic
Chychrun-Hamonic
Sanderson-Zub
Chabot-Brannstrom
Holden
Sogaard
Winnipeg Jets
Blueliner Josh Morrissey took part in morning skate on Thursday in an encouraging sign towards his return, TSN's John Lu reports.
The Jets are preparing to host the Boston Bruins tonight.
Morrissey, 27, suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's win over the Florida Panthers and was sidelined for Tuesday's loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Calgary native has 15 goals and 52 assists in 66 games this season.
The Jets currently hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
Projected lineup vs. Bruins as per Lu:
Ehlers-Scheifele-Neiderreiter
Connor-Dubois-Wheeler
Namestnikov-Lowry-Appleton
Barron-Stenlund-Maënalanen
Morrissey-DeMelo
Dillon-Pionk
Samberg-Schmidt
Hellebuyck
Rittich