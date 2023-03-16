Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith was "hopeful" Thursday morning that defenceman Thomas Chabot will return to the lineup tonight against the Coloroado Avalanche.

Chabot skated Thursday morning after leaving Sunday's loss to the Calgary Flames and also missing Tuesday's loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

DJ Smith on Thomas Chabot's status tonight, "were hopeful he can play. Looked way better this morning, felt better, we’ll see if anything like swelling happens when he gets off the ice, we’re hopeful he can go.” #Sens — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) March 16, 2023

According to Smith, Chabot "looked way better this morning, felt better. We'll see if anything like swelling happens when he gets off the ice. We're hopeful he can go," the coach said.

Thomas Chabot participating at #Sens morning skate, skating with Erik Brannstrom.



Chabot got a few reps on the 2nd PP unit, but they started with Chychrun, Giroux, Pinto, Greig & Brassard. Sanderson QB’ing the 1st PP. pic.twitter.com/3XKNzLd3zM — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) March 16, 2023

Chabot, 26, has nine goals and 27 assists in 61 games for the Senators this season.

The Senators have lost three games in a row and are currently eight points back of the New York Islanders for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Lines at morning skate as per Bruce Garrioch:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Batherson

DeBrincat-Greig-Giroux

Brassard-Pinto-Brown

Gauthier-Gambrell-Watson

Kastelic



Chychrun-Hamonic

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Brannstrom

Holden



Sogaard

Winnipeg Jets

Blueliner Josh Morrissey took part in morning skate on Thursday in an encouraging sign towards his return, TSN's John Lu reports.

An encouraging sign for #NHLJets: Josh Morrissey is taking part in the morning skate. ⁦@TSN_Edge⁩ pic.twitter.com/ec0N8rKsBh — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 16, 2023

The Jets are preparing to host the Boston Bruins tonight.

Morrissey, 27, suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's win over the Florida Panthers and was sidelined for Tuesday's loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Calgary native has 15 goals and 52 assists in 66 games this season.

The Jets currently hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Projected lineup vs. Bruins as per Lu:

Ehlers-Scheifele-Neiderreiter

Connor-Dubois-Wheeler

Namestnikov-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Stenlund-Maënalanen



Morrissey-DeMelo

Dillon-Pionk

Samberg-Schmidt



Hellebuyck

Rittich