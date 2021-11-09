Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators practiced Tuesday morning missing multiple players who are in COVID-19 protocol, injured or under the weather. There was, understandably, some line shuffling without Colin White, Shane Pinto, Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell, Nick Holden, Victor Mete and Connor Brown.

Morning skate lines in Boston.



Tkachuk Norris Sanford

Stützle Paul Batherson

Formenton Tierney Ennis

Kelly Shaw Sokolov



Chabot Zaitsev

Brannstrom Zub

Del Zotto JBrown — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 9, 2021

Who starts in net for the Senators Tuesday is yet to be decided, as Anton Foresberg started the morning skate in the starter's net, but eventually it was Murray in net for most of the drills with Foresberg watching from center ice and potentially suffering the same bug that seems to be hitting the team.

Murray now taking most of the work in drills and Forsberg sitting on his pads at center ice. Forsberg doesn't look well. Would not be shocked if he ends up being the latest to be hit by this cold/flu bug going through the team. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 9, 2021

It seems with all the missing players for the Senators, rookie Egor Sokolov will make his NHL debut. The 21-year-old has spent all of this season with the AHL's Belleville Senators.