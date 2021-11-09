28m ago
Ice Chips: Sens still missing players at morning skate, Sokolov to make NHL debut
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators practiced Tuesday morning missing multiple players who are in COVID-19 protocol, injured or under the weather. There was, understandably, some line shuffling without Colin White, Shane Pinto, Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell, Nick Holden, Victor Mete and Connor Brown.
Who starts in net for the Senators Tuesday is yet to be decided, as Anton Foresberg started the morning skate in the starter's net, but eventually it was Murray in net for most of the drills with Foresberg watching from center ice and potentially suffering the same bug that seems to be hitting the team.
It seems with all the missing players for the Senators, rookie Egor Sokolov will make his NHL debut. The 21-year-old has spent all of this season with the AHL's Belleville Senators.