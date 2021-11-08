Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens practiced Monday without Jonathan Drouin and Christian Dvorak as TSN's John Lu reported.

#Habs practice:

*Drouin & Dvorak missing. Awaiting updates from team.



Hoffman - Suzuki - Toffoli

Anderson - Brooks - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Evans - Armia

Pezzetta - Paquette - Belzile



Chiarot - Petry

Romanov - Wideman

Kulak - Savard

Niku



Allen

Montembeault@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 8, 2021

According to the Canadiens, both Drouin and Dvorak are absent due to a 'therapy day.'

Journée de traitements pour Jonathan Drouin et Christian Dvorak.



Therapy day for Jonathan Drouin and Christian Dvorak.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 8, 2021

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators announced that the team had to place Nick Holden and associate coach, Jack Capuano in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The move means the Senators also recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom from the AHL.

Brannstrom played 30 games for Ottawa last season recording 13 points (2G 11A) and has played all of this season, so far, with the Belleville Senators.

Roster update: The #Sens have placed defenceman Nick Holden (and associate coach Jack Capuano) in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.



In a related move, the team has recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 8, 2021

On Monday morning the Senators also announced that they would be cancelling practice for 'precautionary reasons.'

Schedule update, Nov. 8: For precautionary reasons, today’s #Sens practice has been cancelled. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 8, 2021

Edmonton Oilers

On Monday the Edmonton Oilers announced that forward Devin Shore has been placed on the injured reserve. In a corresponding move the team recalled Ryan McLeod of the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



Devin Shore has been placed on Injured Reserve & Ryan McLeod has been recalled from the @Condors.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/oLSDMQzeMq — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 8, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes

On Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes announced that the team had recalled goaltender Alex Lyon from the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Lyon played six NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2020-21 recording a .893 save percentage and a 3.33 GAA.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled Andrej Sustr from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch. The defenceman played 8 NHL games for the Lightning last season.

We have recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr from the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/crZ2hXL9x9 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 8, 2021

New Jersey Devils

It was announced Monday by the New Jersey Devils that Miles Wood had undergone hip surgery for an injury he suffered in a preseason game. The forward will be out indefinitely.