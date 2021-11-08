2h ago
Ice Chips: Drouin, Dvorak absent from Canadiens practice
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens practiced Monday without Jonathan Drouin and Christian Dvorak as TSN's John Lu reported.
According to the Canadiens, both Drouin and Dvorak are absent due to a 'therapy day.'
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators announced that the team had to place Nick Holden and associate coach, Jack Capuano in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The move means the Senators also recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom from the AHL.
Brannstrom played 30 games for Ottawa last season recording 13 points (2G 11A) and has played all of this season, so far, with the Belleville Senators.
On Monday morning the Senators also announced that they would be cancelling practice for 'precautionary reasons.'
Edmonton Oilers
On Monday the Edmonton Oilers announced that forward Devin Shore has been placed on the injured reserve. In a corresponding move the team recalled Ryan McLeod of the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.
Carolina Hurricanes
On Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes announced that the team had recalled goaltender Alex Lyon from the AHL's Chicago Wolves.
Lyon played six NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2020-21 recording a .893 save percentage and a 3.33 GAA.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled Andrej Sustr from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch. The defenceman played 8 NHL games for the Lightning last season.
New Jersey Devils
It was announced Monday by the New Jersey Devils that Miles Wood had undergone hip surgery for an injury he suffered in a preseason game. The forward will be out indefinitely.