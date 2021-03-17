Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured forward Wayne Simmonds joined the Leafs for practice on Wednesday wearing a regular sweater as he continues to work his way back from a broken wrist.

The Scarborough, Ont., native has been out since Feb. 6.

Alex Galchenyuk was also skating with the team in a regular sweater.

Meanwhile, forward Alexander Barabanov, Galchenyuk and defenceman Timothy Liljegren were reassigned to the Maple Leafs' taxi squad on Tuesday, while forward Kenny Agostino and defenceman Calle Rosén were assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Here were the lines Wednesday afternoon courtesy of TSN's Mark Masters:

Thornton - Matthews - Marner

Galchenyuk - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Hyman

Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds

Boyd, Barabanov

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Matt Murray has been labelled day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Murray was not on the ice for team's gameday skate Tuesday, while Joey Daccord worked in the starter's net again after starting Monday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Murray was injured in warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and did not dress Monday.

The Senators recalled goaltender Kevin Mandolese on an emergency basis.

Here's today's alignment with a tip of the cap to @PxPOttawa



Tkachuk-Norris-CBrown

Paul-White-Dadonov

Stützle-Tierney-Batherson

Dzingel-Bishop-Watson



Chabot-Zaitsev

Reilly-Zub

Wolanin-Gudbranson



Daccord

Gustavsson#Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 17, 2021

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko will start in net against the Ottawa Senators, while Tyler Motte is a possibility to make his return to the lineup.

Motte, who's been out since Feb. 6, skated on the third line in Tuesday's practice.

Calgary Flames

Defenceman Alexander Petrovic and goaltender Artyom Zagidulin have been recalled from the AHL's Stockton Heat.

They have been assigned to the taxi squad.

Meanwhile, goaltender Louis Domingue and defenceman Michael Stone have been assigned to the Heat.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to start in net for the Flames Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers, while the team is expected to be sticking with the same lineup as their last outing. Here were the lines at the gameday skate courtesy of TSN's Salim Valji:

Tkachuk-Lindholm-Dube

Gaudreau-Monahan-Ritchie

Lucic-Backlund-Mangiapane

Bennett-Ryan-Leivo



Giordano-Andersson

Hanifin-Tanev

Valimaki-Kylington