Senators expecting Norris to return some time this week

Ottawa Senators

Forward Josh Norris will return to the lineup on Wednesday when the Senators play the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to head coach D.J. Smith.

Norris, 23, has missed 38 games this season while recovering from a shoulder injury.

The 6-foot-2 forward has a goal and two points in five games this season.

Norris signed an eight-year, $63.6 million extension with the Senators on July 14.

Drafted 19th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Draft, Norris has 53 goals and 92 points in 130 games, all with the Senators

Tkachuk - Stutzle - Batherson

DeBrincat - Norris - Giroux

Brassard - Pinto - Gambrell

Kelly - Kastelic - Watson

Extra: Joseph

Chabot - Bernard-Docker

Sanderson - Hamonic

Brannstrom - Holden

Extra: Zaitsev

New York Islanders

The Islanders recalled forward William Dufour and defenceman Dennis Cholowski from the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday.

#Isles Transactions: Dennis Cholowski and William Dufour have been recalled from loan (Bridgeport). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 18, 2023

Dufour, 20, was the MVP of the 2022 Memorial Cup tournament where he scored seven goals and eight points in four games en route to a Saint John Sea Dogs victory.

The 6-foot-2 forward has 13 goals 25 points in 37 games with Bridgeport this season and practiced on the top line with Josh Bailey and Matt Barzal.

Dufour was drafted 152nd overall by the Islanders in the 2020 NHL Draft and recorded 56 goals and 116 points in 66 games with the QMJHL's Sea Dogs last season.

Cholowski, 24, has 17 assists in 35 games with Bridgeport this season.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Islanders in the off-season.

Cholowski was drafted 20th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2016 NHL Draft and has 10 goals 30 points in 115 career games split between the Red Wings, Washington Capitals, and Seattle Kraken.

Bailey - Barzal - Dufour

Lee - Nelson _ Beauvillier

Parise - Pageau - Fasching

Martin - Cizikas - Clutterbuck

Extra: Jonston

Aho - Dobson

Romanov - Mayfield

Cholowski - Pulock

Wotherspoon - Pelech

Sorokin

Varlamov

Washington Capitals

The Capitals recalled forward Aliaksei Protas from the AHL's Hershey Bears on Wednesday.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Aliaksei Protas from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPShttps://t.co/ppvrnzc7D0 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 18, 2023

Protas, 22, has three goals and 10 points in 41 games with the Capitals this season.

The 6-foot-6 forward also has three assists in five games with the Bears this season.

Protas was drafted 91st overall by the Capitals in the 2019 NHL Draft and has six goals and 19 points in 74 career games.

New York Rangers

Kreider - Zibanejad - Kakko

Panarin - Trocheck - Kravtsov

Lafreniere - Chytil - Goodrow

Vesey - Blais - Leschyshyn - Brodzinski

Nashville Predators

The Predators assigned defenceman Roland McKeown to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday.

McKeown, 26, appeared in six games with the Predators this season but did not record a point.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has two goals and eight points in 25 games with the Admirals this season.

McKeown was drafted 50th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2014 NHL Draft and has three assists in 15 career games split between the Carolina Hurricanes and Predators.