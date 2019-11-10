7m ago
Ice Chips: Sens' Logan Brown skates
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Mellow in the Madhouse: Leafs' Hutchinson comfortable vs Kane and co.
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Senators forward Logan Brown skated with the team Sunday morning but is still not cleared for contact as he battles an upper-body injury according to TSN's Brent Wallace.
He will go on the Sens' two-game road trip with a possibility of being in the lineup Wednesday night against the New Jersey Devils. Here are the expected lines for their matchup against the Hurricanes on Monday according to Wallace:
Sens lines vs Carolina:
Tkachuk-Tierney-Duclair
Paul-Pageau-C.Brown
Namestnikov-White-Ennis
Chlapik-Beaudin-Davidsson
Chabot-Zaitsev
Brannstrom-Hainsey
Borowiecki-Demelo
Nilsson-Starting
Anderson
Scratches
Ryan
Boedker
Goloubef
Toronto Maple Leafs
Michael Hutchinson will start in net Sunday night against the Chicago Blackhawks after Frederik Andersen played against the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night.