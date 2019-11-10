Mellow in the Madhouse: Leafs' Hutchinson comfortable vs Kane and co.

Ottawa Senators

Senators forward Logan Brown skated with the team Sunday morning but is still not cleared for contact as he battles an upper-body injury according to TSN's Brent Wallace.

He will go on the Sens' two-game road trip with a possibility of being in the lineup Wednesday night against the New Jersey Devils. Here are the expected lines for their matchup against the Hurricanes on Monday according to Wallace:

Sens lines vs Carolina:

Tkachuk-Tierney-Duclair

Paul-Pageau-C.Brown

Namestnikov-White-Ennis

Chlapik-Beaudin-Davidsson

Chabot-Zaitsev

Brannstrom-Hainsey

Borowiecki-Demelo

Nilsson-Starting

Anderson

Scratches

Ryan

Boedker

Goloubef

Toronto Maple Leafs

Michael Hutchinson will start in net Sunday night against the Chicago Blackhawks after Frederik Andersen played against the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night.