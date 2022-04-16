'You'll never get a freebie against us': Sens still giving it their all until season's end

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have re-assigned goaltender Mads Sogaard and recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson to/from the AHL Belleville.

Sogaard, 21, has an .889 save percentage and a 3.07 goals-against average in two games with Ottawa this season. In the AHL, he has a .906 save percentage and 2.87 GAA in 31 appearances.

Gustavsson, 23, has appeared in 18 games with Ottawa in 2021-22 going 3-11-1 with an .886 save percentage and 3.78 GAA. With Belleville, he has a .913 save percentage 2.49 GAA across 18 games.

The Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight in their seventh and final meeting of the season. Toronto is 5-1 against Ottawa this season.

Boston Bruins

Head coach Bruce Cassidy says that Jeremy Swayman is the starter this afternoon against the Pittsburgh Penguins with Troy Grosenick as the backup.

On the blueline, Brandon Carlo is in and Josh Brown is out. Up front, Trent Frederic is in the lineup while Tomas Nosek will not play.