2h ago
Ice Chips: Skinner gets first start for Oilers against Red Wings
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Habs Ice Chips: Ducharme lays out the steps for Price's return
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers kick off a five-game road trip against the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday where Stuart Skinner will get his first start of the season.
The line combinations and defence pairings can be found below:
Forwards:
Draisaitl - McDavid - Puljujärvi
Hyman - RNH - Kassian
Foegele - Ryan - Yamamoto
Perlini - McLeod - Sceviour
Defence:
Nurse - Bouchard
Keith - Ceci
Koekkoek - Barrie
Goal:
Skinner
Koskinen
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators practiced Tuesday morning missing multiple players who are in COVID-19 protocol, injured or under the weather.
There was, understandably, some line shuffling without Colin White, Shane Pinto, Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell, Nick Holden, Victor Mete and Connor Brown.
Who starts in net for the Senators Tuesday is yet to be decided.
Anton Forsberg started the morning skate in the starter's net, but eventually it was Matt Murray in net for most of the drills with Forsberg watching from center ice and potentially suffering the same bug that seems to be hitting the team.
It seems with all the missing players for the Senators, rookie Egor Sokolov will make his NHL debut. The 21-year-old has spent all of this season with the AHL's Belleville Senators.
Montreal Canadiens
Jonathan Drouin has been ruled out of Tuesday's Canadiens game. Dominique Ducharme announced that Drouin won't be in the lineup and that Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson will be gametime decisions.
Ducharme also confirmed that Jake Allen will get the start for the Habs against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night.
Toronto Maple Leafs
After a loss to the Los Angeles Kings the Maple Leafs were without John Tavares and Ondrej Kase at practice. Jack Campbell was also absent for practice but was on ice working with goalie coach Steve Briere.
The lines at practice hadn't changed much from the previous night, but a noticeable change was that Justin Holl was skating with Jake Muzzin, T. J. Brodie was back with Morgan Rielly while Travis Dermott appeared to be the odd man out.
Sheldon Keefe confirmed that the missing Tavares and Kase are both banged up but will travel to Philedelphia with the team, and are listed as game-time decisions. The head coach also confirmed that Campbell will get the start, and Justin Holl get back in the lineup and Dermott will get the game off.
Nashville Predators
It was announced Tuesday that the Predators recalled forwards Michael McCarron and Mathieu Olivier from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.
The team also announced that they have placed forwards Nick Cousins (week-to-week) and Filip Forsberg (week-to-week) on injured reserve with upper-body injuries.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg Tuesday night but will still be missing Brayden Schenn (upper-body injury) and Torey Krug, Ville Husso, Kyle Clifford and Niko Mikkola, who are all on COVID-19 protocols.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks announced two moves Tuesday morning. Henrik Borgstrom will not play for the team Tuesday at home against the Pittsburg Penguins due to a non-COVID illness.
Also, Chicago forward MacKenzie Entwistle has been placed on the long-term injured reserve with a left ankle injury and will likely miss 4-6 weeks.
New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils recalled forwards Jesper Boqvist and Tyce Thompson from the AHL's Utica Comets. Both players will suit up for the morning skate ahead of the teams game against the Florida Panthers.
Dougie Hamilton will dress for warmup Tuesday night but will still be a game-time decision for the Devils.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets were missing Jakub Voracek at practice Tuesday, Max Domi was also still missing from the ice.
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins take on the Senators Tuesday and below is a look at what the team's lines looked like at the morning skate.