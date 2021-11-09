Winnipeg Jets

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Connor Hellebuyck is getting the start of the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday. Hellebuyck missed time after his wife Andrea gave birth. He then also had to miss time dealing with an illness which was non-COVID related.

Morrissey's hot start, Hellebuyck back in net and more ahead against the Blues!



Here are your Five Storylines from @JamieThomasTV:



➡️ MORRISSEY THRIVING

➡️ PROUD PAPA BACK IN CREASE

➡️ WALKING WOUNDED

➡️ READY FOR BLUES

➡️ BLUES LEADING THE WAY



READ: https://t.co/8q2Xnkoycx — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 9, 2021

Mark Scheifele missed Monday's practice but he will be in the lineup against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night. Paul Stastny was also absent for Monday's practice but he won't be ready to play Tueday according to Paul Maurice.

Jansen Harkins was moved up into Stastny's spot on the left side of the second line and Maurice says he will go with 12 forwards and six defencemen which means Kristian Vesalainen and Rick Nash will come back into the fold.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers kick off a five-game road trip against the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday where Stuart Skinner will get his first start of the season.

In addition to Skinner getting his first start of the season, there are a couple changes to tonight's #Oilers roster. 👇https://t.co/oZe6OHGFeJ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 9, 2021

The line combinations and defence pairings can be found below:

Forwards:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Puljujärvi

Hyman - RNH - Kassian

Foegele - Ryan - Yamamoto

Perlini - McLeod - Sceviour

Defence:

Nurse - Bouchard

Keith - Ceci

Koekkoek - Barrie

Goal:

Skinner

Koskinen

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators practiced Tuesday morning missing multiple players who are in COVID-19 protocol, injured or under the weather.

There was, understandably, some line shuffling without Colin White, Shane Pinto, Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell, Nick Holden, Victor Mete and Connor Brown.

Morning skate lines in Boston.



Tkachuk Norris Sanford

Stützle Paul Batherson

Formenton Tierney Ennis

Kelly Shaw Sokolov



Chabot Zaitsev

Brannstrom Zub

Del Zotto JBrown — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 9, 2021

It seems with all the missing players for the Senators, rookie Egor Sokolov will make his NHL debut. The 21-year-old has spent all of this season with the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Egor Sokolov- it's a dream come true. Can't wait to get on the ice tonight for my first NHL game. The guys like Brady and Thomas make you feel so at home. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 9, 2021

The Sens announced Mete would be added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. After early uncertainty in net, it looks like Ottawa will be starting Murray as they have recalled Filip Gustavsson and announced Forsberg will miss the game with a non-covid illness.

Roster update: The #Sens have placed defenceman Victor Mete in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.



Additionally, goaltender Filip Gustavsson has been recalled from @BellevilleSens. Anton Forsberg will miss tonight’s game with a non-covid related illness. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 9, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Jonathan Drouin has been ruled out of Tuesday's Canadiens game. Dominique Ducharme announced that Drouin won't be in the lineup and that Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson will be gametime decisions.

#Habs Ducharme says Drouin will not play tonight. Dvorak and Anderson will be gametime decisions. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 9, 2021

#Habs Anderson is suffering from a non-COVID illness, according to Ducharme. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 9, 2021

Ducharme also confirmed that Jake Allen will get the start for the Habs against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night.

L'entraîneur-chef confirme que Jake Allen sera devant le filet.



The head coach confirms that Jake Allen will get the start. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 9, 2021

Toronto Maple Leafs

After a loss to the Los Angeles Kings the Maple Leafs were without John Tavares and Ondrej Kase at practice. Jack Campbell was also absent for practice but was on ice working with goalie coach Steve Briere.

Leafs practice underway ahead of Philadelphia trip



John Tavares and Ondrej Kase are absent



Jack Campbell getting this practice off, but was on for work with goalie coach Steve Briere pic.twitter.com/a1TmqD8etP — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 9, 2021

The lines at practice hadn't changed much from the previous night, but a noticeable change was that Justin Holl was skating with Jake Muzzin, T. J. Brodie was back with Morgan Rielly while Travis Dermott appeared to be the odd man out.

Leafs lines at practice



Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Ritchie - Kerfoot - Marner

Engvall - Kampf - Anderson

Semyonov - Spezza - Simmonds



Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Dermott @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 9, 2021

Sheldon Keefe confirmed that the missing Tavares and Kase are both banged up but will travel to Philedelphia with the team, and are listed as game-time decisions. The head coach also confirmed that Campbell will get the start, and Justin Holl get back in the lineup and Dermott will get the game off.

Keefe says Tavares & Kase are banged up, but will travel to Philadelphia ... listed as game-time decisions



Holl will return to the lineup; Dermott is the confirmed scratch tomorrow



Jack Campbell starts against the Flyers @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 9, 2021

Nashville Predators

It was announced Tuesday that the Predators recalled forwards Michael McCarron and Mathieu Olivier from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

The team also announced that they have placed forwards Nick Cousins (week-to-week) and Filip Forsberg (week-to-week) on injured reserve with upper-body injuries.

The #Preds have recalled forwards Michael McCarron and Mathieu Olivier from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has placed forwards Nick Cousins (week-to-week) and Filip Forsberg (week-to-week) on injured reserve with upper-body injuries.https://t.co/uzjtrJoYKC — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 9, 2021

St. Louis Blues

The Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg Tuesday night but will still be missing Brayden Schenn (upper-body injury) and Torey Krug, Ville Husso, Kyle Clifford and Niko Mikkola, who are all on COVID-19 protocols.

The Blues are in Winnipeg to face the Jets tonight for the first time since February 2020. https://t.co/ChByxKfJpW #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 9, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks announced two moves Tuesday morning. Henrik Borgstrom will not play for the team Tuesday at home against the Pittsburg Penguins due to a non-COVID illness.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Forward Henrik Borgstrom will not play tonight (non-COVID related illness).



Forward MacKenzie Entwistle has been placed on long-term injured reserve and will miss approximately 4-6 weeks (left ankle). #Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 9, 2021

Also, Chicago forward MacKenzie Entwistle has been placed on the long-term injured reserve with a left ankle injury and will likely miss 4-6 weeks.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils recalled forwards Jesper Boqvist and Tyce Thompson from the AHL's Utica Comets. Both players will suit up for the morning skate ahead of the teams game against the Florida Panthers.

#NEWS: We have recalled forwards Jesper Boqvist and Tyce Thompson from Utica (AHL).



They will be at morning skate.https://t.co/AxQqUSOXcs — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 9, 2021

Dougie Hamilton will dress for warmup Tuesday night but will still be a game-time decision for the Devils.

Dougie Hamilton will dress for warmups tonight and a decision on his availability to play tonight for #NJDevils against the Panthers will he made after the warmup period. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 9, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets were missing Jakub Voracek at practice Tuesday, Max Domi was also still missing from the ice.

#CBJ practice has begun. No Jakub Voracek skating today, nor Max Domi yet. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 9, 2021

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins take on the Senators Tuesday and below is a look at what the team's lines looked like at the morning skate.