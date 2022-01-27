1h ago
Ice Chips: Zaitsev, Brown return to Sens practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and forward Connor Brown both return to practice on Thursday.
Zaitsev skated at practice for the first time since sustaining a heel injury on Dec. 18. He has one goal and one assist in 22 games this season, his third with the Sens.
Brown returned to practice with a full face shield, wearing a no-contact jersey as he continues to recover from a broken jaw suffered in warmups prior to the Senators game against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 13. Brown has five goals and 19 points in 26 games this season, his third with the Senators.
Both players appear to be headed for returns after the all-star break with an outside chance to be available prior to the break.
The team also recalled forward Clark Bishop and defenceman Lassi Thomson from the team's taxi squad.
The Sens game day lines:
Tkachuk Norris Sanford
Formenton Stützle Ennis
Sokolov Tierney Gaudette
Paul Bishop Watson
Chabot Thomson
Holden Zub
Mete JBrown
Heatherington Zaitsev
Murray in starters end
Forsberg
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirms that Lukas Vejdemo will replace Christian Dvorak (concussion) in the lineup on Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks. Cayden Primeau will be the starting goaltender.
Winnipeg Jets
Defenceman Dylan DeMelo skated with a non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice. He was moved to injured reserve earlier in the week due to a lower body injury.
The Jets have recalled defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic from the taxi squad and re-assigned defenceman Leon Gawanke from the AHL's Manitoba Moose to the taxi squad.
New York Islanders
Defenceman Ryan Pulock joined the Islanders morning skate on Thursday. He has not played sine takin a puck off of his foot on Nov. 15.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have recalled goaltender Collin Delia from the Rockford IceHogs.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres re-assigned defenceman Casey Fitzgerald to the taxi squad, the team announced on Thursday.
New Jersey Devils
Devils defenceman Dougie Hamilton and Ty Smith practiced for a second-consecutive day on Thursday. However, Hamilton remains in a non-contact jersey and remains without a definitive return date.