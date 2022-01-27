Tkachuk to replace Batherson at All-Star Game; Dell suspended three games

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and forward Connor Brown both return to practice on Thursday.

Zaitsev skated at practice for the first time since sustaining a heel injury on Dec. 18. He has one goal and one assist in 22 games this season, his third with the Sens.

Brown returned to practice with a full face shield, wearing a no-contact jersey as he continues to recover from a broken jaw suffered in warmups prior to the Senators game against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 13. Brown has five goals and 19 points in 26 games this season, his third with the Senators.

Both players appear to be headed for returns after the all-star break with an outside chance to be available prior to the break.

Nikita Zaitsev skating at practice for the first time since suffering a heel injury on Dec 18th #sens pic.twitter.com/QUBcrq668C — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 27, 2022

Connor Brown is also at #Sens practice with a full face shield and wearing the non-contact jersey - a freak accident in warmups ft. a puck off the cross bar left him with a broken jaw vs Calgary a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/hLvNsRU3sr — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 27, 2022

Connor Brown and Nikita Zaitsev look like they’ll be back after the All-Star break with “an outside chance” they’re available to the #Sens before hand. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 27, 2022

The team also recalled forward Clark Bishop and defenceman Lassi Thomson from the team's taxi squad.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forward Clark Bishop and defenceman Lassi Thomson from the team's taxi squad.



Forward Egor Sokolov has been recalled from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 27, 2022

The Sens game day lines:

Tkachuk Norris Sanford

Formenton Stützle Ennis

Sokolov Tierney Gaudette

Paul Bishop Watson

Chabot Thomson

Holden Zub

Mete JBrown

Heatherington Zaitsev

Murray in starters end

Forsberg

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirms that Lukas Vejdemo will replace Christian Dvorak (concussion) in the lineup on Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks. Cayden Primeau will be the starting goaltender.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Lukas Vejdemo remplacera Christian Dvorak dans l'alignement pour affronter les Ducks. Cayden Primeau sera devant le filet.



Ducharme confirms that Vejdemo will replace Dvorak in the lineup tonight against the Ducks. Primeau gets the start in goal. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 27, 2022

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Dylan DeMelo skated with a non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice. He was moved to injured reserve earlier in the week due to a lower body injury.

Dylan DeMelo is on the ice in a non-contact jersey #NHLJets — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) January 27, 2022

The Jets have recalled defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic from the taxi squad and re-assigned defenceman Leon Gawanke from the AHL's Manitoba Moose to the taxi squad.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have recalled D - Johnathan Kovacevic from the taxi squad and reassigned D - Leon Gawanke from the Manitoba Moose (AHL) to the taxi squad. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 27, 2022

New York Islanders

Defenceman Ryan Pulock joined the Islanders morning skate on Thursday. He has not played sine takin a puck off of his foot on Nov. 15.

Pulock has joined the #Isles for morning skate! pic.twitter.com/lTDxARSO75 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 27, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have recalled goaltender Collin Delia from the Rockford IceHogs.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres re-assigned defenceman Casey Fitzgerald to the taxi squad, the team announced on Thursday.

We have reassigned defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to the Taxi Squad. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 27, 2022

New Jersey Devils

Devils defenceman Dougie Hamilton and Ty Smith practiced for a second-consecutive day on Thursday. However, Hamilton remains in a non-contact jersey and remains without a definitive return date.