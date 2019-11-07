Brady Tkachuk not planning to start his own rivalry with Doughty

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vegas Golden Knights

Head coach Gerrard Gallant confirmed that goaltender Malcolm Subban will get the start in net Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It will be his first NHL start in his hometown of Toronto.

The 25-year-old is 2-0 this season with a save percentage of .887 and a goals-against average of 4.32.

This is his third season with Vegas after being claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins in October of 2013.

Ottawa Senators

It appears Bobby Ryan and Mikkel Boedker will return to the press box as healthy scratches after serving as extras in Thursday's gameday skate.

Ryan, the team's highest-paid player with a $7.25 million cap hit, has one goal and four points in 12 games this season. He spent two games as a healthy scratch last week. He returned to the lineup Monday against the New York Rangers and faced the New York Islanders Tuesday, failing to post a point in either contest.

Boedker, who carries a $4 million cap hit, has one assist in five games this season. He returned from a seven-game stint out of the lineup on Monday against the Rangers.

Senators recalled forward Jonathan Davidsson from the AHL's Belleville Senators and he will make his NHL debut Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings according to general manager Pierre Dorion. Davidsson was on the ice Thursday morning with the team.

The 21-year-old has one goal and two assists in eight AHL games so far this season.

Dorion also said defenceman Colin White is off the injured reserve list and will play Friday in the AHL on a conditioning stint.

Meanwhile, winger Rudolfs Balcers was skating in a non-contact jersey Thursday morning. He will join Belleville when he is cleared.

Here were the lines:

Tkachuk-Tierney-Duclair

Paul-Pageau-Brown

Namestnikov-Anisimov-Ennis

Chalk-Beaudin-Davidsson

On defence, Erik Brannstrom will be back with Ron Hainesy.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Dmytro Timashov will draw back into the lineup Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights, replacing Nic Petan.

Head coach Mike Babcock said there was no update on Zach Hyman, who remains on long-term injured reserve after off-season ACL surgery.

Winnipeg Jets

Here were the lines at Jets practice according to TSN's Sara Orlesky, with Blake Wheeler moving to centre following Bryan Little's injury:

Connor-Scheifele-Laine

Ehlers-Wheeler-Roslovic

Copp-Lowry-Perreault

Luoto-Gustafsson-Shaw