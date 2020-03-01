Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have sent forward Josh Norris to the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Sunday morning.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned forward Josh Norris to @BellevilleSens.



Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens ont cédé Josh Norris à Belleville (LAH). — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 1, 2020

Norris played in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Detroit Red Wings, recording three shots on goal in 20:51 of ice time.

He has zero points in three NHL games so far this season compared to 30 goals and 28 assists in 52 AHL games.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers announced Sunday morning that forward Sean Couturier will be a game-time decision as he battles the flu.

Sean Couturier (flu) will be a game time decision. If he is unable to play, Joel Farabee will draw back in. #PHIvsNYR — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 1, 2020

The Flyers say Joel Farabee will draw back in if Couturier is unable to go.