Matthews says Kase is 'feeling OK' after 'scary situation' in Nashville

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have recalled forward Owen Tippett from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers and the Flyers' newest addition will make his team debut this afternoon against the New York Islanders.

Tippett was acquired Saturday in a blockbuster trade from the Florida Panthers along with a 2024 conditional first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick in exchange for Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The Peterborough, Ont. native had six goals and 14 points in 42 games with Florida this season. In 12 AHL games, he had six goals and 18 points.

Transaction: We have recalled forward Owen Tippett from the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have loaned forward Nick Robertson to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The 20-year-old has one goal in nine games with the Maple Leafs this season. With the Marlies, he has three goals and eight points in nine games.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have recalled forward Jeff Malott from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Malott, 25, has 18 goals and 28 points in 46 games with the Moose this season.

Per TSN's Sara Orlesky, the Jets had no extra forwards after Kristian Vesalainen was assigned to the AHL Saturday.