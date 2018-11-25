Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Head coach Jon Cooper said forward Ondrej Palat, who has missed the 14 games with a lower-body injury, will not play Sunday against the New Jersey Devils, but is "getting close" and will considered day-to-day going forward. The 27-year-old has recorded five assists over nine games this season in Tampa. Defenceman Anton Stralman, who has been dealing with an upper-body injury, will not play Sunday.

Coop says Palat is “getting close” but will not be playing tonight. After tonight, he’ll be more day-to-day.



Stralman is being re-evaluated and will not play tonight. #NJDvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 25, 2018

Ottawa Senators

Here are the lines that were on display at this morning's practice:

Pyatt-Duchene-Batherson

Tkachuk-White-Stone

Dzingel-Smith-Ryan

Boedker-Tierney-Paajarvi

McCormick

Chabot-DeMelo

Lajoie-Jaros

Harpur-Ceci

Borowiecki

Vancouver Canucks

The team announced that forward Darren Archibald has been placed on waivers.

Markstrom starts, Edler & Biega are in on defence, while Stecher is out and another TBD D-man will sit, said Coach Green.



Boucher is in, Archibald has been placed on waivers. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 25, 2018

Archibald had a goal and an assist through nine games with the Canucks this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

The team has sent down defenceman Trevor Carrick to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. The 24-year-old has three goals and 14 assists over 19 games this season in the AHL, but has played only one game at the NHL level.

Arizona Coyotes

The team has recalled goaltender Adin Hill from the Tuscon Roadrunners (AHL) to fill in for Darcy Kuemper, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Hill has posted pedestrian numbers with the Roadrunners this season including a 3.22 goals-against average and an .871 save percentage through six games. He will serve as Antti Raanta's backup on Sunday.

Nashville Predators

The team has placed forward Kyle Turris on the injured reserve; however, the nature of the injury is still undisclosed.

As such, forward Rocco Grimaldi has been recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL). The 25-year-old had four goals and 11 points through 10 games with the Admirals this season.