Ice Chips: Parise skates for Wild Friday
TSN.ca Staff
Minnesota Wild
It looks like Zach Parise (back) is on the verge of a return to game-action. The 33-year-old skated for the Wild Friday morning according to multiple reports after he played the night before in Iowa on a conditioning stint.
He has not played since April and is still on the long-term injury list.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche are expected to start goaltender Semyon Varlamov Friday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are expected to counter with Calvin Pickard.
In 24 games so far this season, the 29-year-old has a GAA of 2.94 and a save percentage of .909.
Carolina Hurricanes
Forward Marcus Kruger (undisclosed) was injured at practice Thursday and isn't expected to play Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Bill Peters announced.
The team has called up Lucas Wallmark from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.
Ottawa Senators
Senators head coach Guy Boucher said forward Derick Brassard is fine despite missing Thursday's skate and will play against the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday, reports Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.
The team called his absence a maintenance day and he was back on the ice Friday morning.
In 35 games so far this season, Brassard has nine goals and 14 assists.
Boucher also said that defenceman Mark Borowiecki (concussion) has started skating but there is no timetable for his return. He was seen on the ice Friday wearing a tinted visor according to TSN's Brent Wallace.
Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks centre Artem Anisimov "might miss time" with an upper-body injury said head coach Joel Quenneville after last night's game.
Anisimov left the game mid-way through the first period and did not return. He said they will have a better idea of the injury Friday.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins have called up goalie Casey DeSmith, defenceman Andrey Pedan and forward Garrett Wilson from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The moves come after the Pens placed forwards Kris Letang, Bryan Rust and defenceman Chad Ruhwedel on IR Thursday.
NHL Game Notes
Marner
1-29 Games 30-38
2 Goals 3
14 Assists 10
16 Points 13
5 PPPts 5
Worst Records In NHL – Nov 16th to Present
Team GP W L OTL Pts%
Senators 19 3 13 3 .237
Sabres 19 4 11 4 .316
Red Wings 17 4 8 5 .382
Coyotes 20 7 11 2 .400
Canucks 20 7 10 3 .425
Oilers Last 14GP
REC 9-5-0
GF/G 3.6
GA/G 2.85
PP% 12.2
PK% 72.5
NHL Point Leaders – Nov 14th to Present
Player Team GP G A Pts
Josh Bailey NYI 20 8 22 30
John Tavares NYI 20 8 21 29
Connor McDavid Edm 20 7 19 26
Nathan MacKinnon Col 20 10 15 25
Brock Boeser Van 21 16 8 24
Jonathan Marchessault VGK 20 9 15 24
Sabres (26P) at Devils (49P) - 7PM
NJ 1-0-0 vs BUF in 17-18, winning in BUF.NJ 4 straight wins vs BUF
NJ (22-9-5):
won 5 straight, outscored opponent 20-10, PK 14/15
Hall (1G, 4A) last 3GP
BUF (9-20-8):
1-3-2 last 6GP, 13GF, PP 0/12
Eichel (2G, 3A) 3 game PT streak
Jackets (47P) at Senators (30P) - 730PM
CLS 1-0-0 vs OTT in 17-18, winning at home.OTT 1-0-1 at home vs CLS in 16-17
OTT (11-16-8):
0-3-1 last 4GP, outscored 15-8, PK 11/12
Stone (7A) last 7GP
CLS (22-13-3):
2-0-2 last 4GP, 11GF, PP 3/12
Panarin (3G, 2A) 3 game PT streak
Rangers (44P) at Red Wings (33P) - 730PM
NYR 1-0-0 vs DET in 17-18, OTW at home.NYR 3 straight wins vs DET, 2GA
DET (13-16-7):
lost 3 straight, all on road, 5GF, PP 2/10
Larkin (6A) last 4GP
NYR (20-13-4):
1-1-1 last 3GP, 5GF, PP 0/9
Zuccarello (1G,4A) last 7GP
Flyers (38P) at Lightning (56P) - 730PM
TB 2-1-0 vs PHI in 17-18, 1-0-0 at home.TB 9-1-0 last 10 at home vs PHI
TB (27-7-2):
won 8 straight at home, outscoring opponent 32-15, PP 7/35
Kucherov (5G, 7A) 8 game PT streak
PHI (15-14-8):
0-2-1 last 3GP, all on road, 5GF, PP 1/12
Giroux (9A) 6 game PT streak
Penguins (41P) at Hurricanes (41P) - 730PM
PIT was 4-0-0 vs CAR in 16-17.PIT 7 straight wins vs CAR
CAR (17-12-7):
won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 8/8
Teravainen (1G, 4A) last 4GP
PIT (19-16-3):
2-1-0 last 3GP, 6GF, PP 4/11, both wins in a shootout vs CLS
Kessel (1G, 2A) last 3GP
Predators (49P) at Wild (41P) - 8PM
MIN 1-0-0 vs NSH in 17-18, winning at home.MIN 2 straight wins at home vs NSH
MIN (19-15-3):
2-4-0 last 6GP, 20GA, PK 26/29
Staal (1G) last 3GP
NSH (22-9-5):
1-2-1 last 4GP, 14GA, PK 13/17 (won last)
Forsberg (2A) last 5GP
Islanders (44P) at Jets (48P) - 8PM
NYI 1-0-0 vs WPG in 17-18, winning at home.NYI 5 straight wins in WPG, 3 past regulation
WPG (21-11-6):
3-1-1 past 5GP, 17GF, PP 2/19
Wheeler (1G, 3A) last 5GP
NYI (20-13-4):
lost 4 straight on road, 19GA, PK 4/10
Bailey (6G, 11A) 9 game PT streak
Blues (48P) at Stars (43P) - 830PM
STL 2-0-0 vs DAL in 17-18, both games at home.STL 5 straight wins vs DAL
DAL (20-15-3):
2-2-2 last 6GP, 15GF, PP 5/19
Seguin (4G, 1A) 3 game PT streak
STL (23-14-2):
1-4-0 last 5GP, 7GF, PP 1/13
Schenn (0P) last 2GP
Maple Leafs (47P) at Avalanche (37P) - 9PM
Teams split 2GP in 16-17, TOR shutout win in COL.TOR 5-0-1 last 6GP in COL, 32GF
COL (17-16-3):
1-1-1 last 3GP, 8GF, PP 3/11
MacKinnon (0P) last 2GP, 5 shots
TOR (23-14-1):
won 2 straight, both on road, 10GF, PP 2/7
Marner (3G, 6A) 4 game PT streak
Blackhawks (39P) at Oilers (36P) - 9PM
EDM 1-0-0 vs CHI in 17-18, OTW in CHI.Teams split 2GP in EDM in 16-17
EDM (17-18-2):
won 3 straight at home, 12GF, PP 1/8
McDavid (2G, 3A) last 3GP
CHI (17-14-5):
lost 3 straight, all on road, 3GF, PP 1/8
Kane (5G, 4A) last 7GP
Flames (40P) at Ducks (40P) - 10PM
CGY 1-0-0 vs ANA in 17-18, shutout win in ANA.
ANA (16-14-8):
2-3-1 last 6GP, 20GA, PK 8/11
Rakell (3G, 1A) last 3GP
CGY (18-15-4):
0-1-1 last 2GP, 2GF in each game, PP 2/6
Gaudreau (1A) last 3GP, 8 shots on net