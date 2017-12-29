Canadiens fail to climb out of hole against Lightning

Minnesota Wild

It looks like Zach Parise (back) is on the verge of a return to game-action. The 33-year-old skated for the Wild Friday morning according to multiple reports after he played the night before in Iowa on a conditioning stint.

He has not played since April and is still on the long-term injury list.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche are expected to start goaltender Semyon Varlamov Friday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are expected to counter with Calvin Pickard.

In 24 games so far this season, the 29-year-old has a GAA of 2.94 and a save percentage of .909.

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Marcus Kruger (undisclosed) was injured at practice Thursday and isn't expected to play Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Bill Peters announced.

The team has called up Lucas Wallmark from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

Ottawa Senators

Senators head coach Guy Boucher said forward Derick Brassard is fine despite missing Thursday's skate and will play against the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday, reports Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

The team called his absence a maintenance day and he was back on the ice Friday morning.

In 35 games so far this season, Brassard has nine goals and 14 assists.

Boucher also said that defenceman Mark Borowiecki (concussion) has started skating but there is no timetable for his return. He was seen on the ice Friday wearing a tinted visor according to TSN's Brent Wallace.

Back on the ice! Mark Borowiecki, wearing a tinted visor, out for skate this morning. #sens pic.twitter.com/Lyx4MhkYrD — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) December 29, 2017

Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks centre Artem Anisimov "might miss time" with an upper-body injury said head coach Joel Quenneville after last night's game.

Anisimov left the game mid-way through the first period and did not return. He said they will have a better idea of the injury Friday.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have called up goalie Casey DeSmith, defenceman Andrey Pedan and forward Garrett Wilson from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The moves come after the Pens placed forwards Kris Letang, Bryan Rust and defenceman Chad Ruhwedel on IR Thursday.

NHL Game Notes

Marner

1-29 Games 30-38

2 Goals 3

14 Assists 10

16 Points 13

5 PPPts 5

Worst Records In NHL – Nov 16th to Present

Team GP W L OTL Pts%

Senators 19 3 13 3 .237

Sabres 19 4 11 4 .316

Red Wings 17 4 8 5 .382

Coyotes 20 7 11 2 .400

Canucks 20 7 10 3 .425

Oilers Last 14GP

REC 9-5-0

GF/G 3.6

GA/G 2.85

PP% 12.2

PK% 72.5

NHL Point Leaders – Nov 14th to Present

Player Team GP G A Pts

Josh Bailey NYI 20 8 22 30

John Tavares NYI 20 8 21 29

Connor McDavid Edm 20 7 19 26

Nathan MacKinnon Col 20 10 15 25

Brock Boeser Van 21 16 8 24

Jonathan Marchessault VGK 20 9 15 24

Sabres (26P) at Devils (49P) - 7PM

NJ 1-0-0 vs BUF in 17-18, winning in BUF.NJ 4 straight wins vs BUF

NJ (22-9-5):

won 5 straight, outscored opponent 20-10, PK 14/15

Hall (1G, 4A) last 3GP

BUF (9-20-8):

1-3-2 last 6GP, 13GF, PP 0/12

Eichel (2G, 3A) 3 game PT streak

Jackets (47P) at Senators (30P) - 730PM

CLS 1-0-0 vs OTT in 17-18, winning at home.OTT 1-0-1 at home vs CLS in 16-17

OTT (11-16-8):

0-3-1 last 4GP, outscored 15-8, PK 11/12

Stone (7A) last 7GP

CLS (22-13-3):

2-0-2 last 4GP, 11GF, PP 3/12

Panarin (3G, 2A) 3 game PT streak

Rangers (44P) at Red Wings (33P) - 730PM

NYR 1-0-0 vs DET in 17-18, OTW at home.NYR 3 straight wins vs DET, 2GA

DET (13-16-7):

lost 3 straight, all on road, 5GF, PP 2/10

Larkin (6A) last 4GP

NYR (20-13-4):

1-1-1 last 3GP, 5GF, PP 0/9

Zuccarello (1G,4A) last 7GP

Flyers (38P) at Lightning (56P) - 730PM

TB 2-1-0 vs PHI in 17-18, 1-0-0 at home.TB 9-1-0 last 10 at home vs PHI

TB (27-7-2):

won 8 straight at home, outscoring opponent 32-15, PP 7/35

Kucherov (5G, 7A) 8 game PT streak

PHI (15-14-8):

0-2-1 last 3GP, all on road, 5GF, PP 1/12

Giroux (9A) 6 game PT streak

Penguins (41P) at Hurricanes (41P) - 730PM

PIT was 4-0-0 vs CAR in 16-17.PIT 7 straight wins vs CAR

CAR (17-12-7):

won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 8/8

Teravainen (1G, 4A) last 4GP

PIT (19-16-3):

2-1-0 last 3GP, 6GF, PP 4/11, both wins in a shootout vs CLS

Kessel (1G, 2A) last 3GP

Predators (49P) at Wild (41P) - 8PM

MIN 1-0-0 vs NSH in 17-18, winning at home.MIN 2 straight wins at home vs NSH

MIN (19-15-3):

2-4-0 last 6GP, 20GA, PK 26/29

Staal (1G) last 3GP

NSH (22-9-5):

1-2-1 last 4GP, 14GA, PK 13/17 (won last)

Forsberg (2A) last 5GP

Islanders (44P) at Jets (48P) - 8PM

NYI 1-0-0 vs WPG in 17-18, winning at home.NYI 5 straight wins in WPG, 3 past regulation

WPG (21-11-6):

3-1-1 past 5GP, 17GF, PP 2/19

Wheeler (1G, 3A) last 5GP

NYI (20-13-4):

lost 4 straight on road, 19GA, PK 4/10

Bailey (6G, 11A) 9 game PT streak

Blues (48P) at Stars (43P) - 830PM

STL 2-0-0 vs DAL in 17-18, both games at home.STL 5 straight wins vs DAL

DAL (20-15-3):

2-2-2 last 6GP, 15GF, PP 5/19

Seguin (4G, 1A) 3 game PT streak

STL (23-14-2):

1-4-0 last 5GP, 7GF, PP 1/13

Schenn (0P) last 2GP

Maple Leafs (47P) at Avalanche (37P) - 9PM

Teams split 2GP in 16-17, TOR shutout win in COL.TOR 5-0-1 last 6GP in COL, 32GF

COL (17-16-3):

1-1-1 last 3GP, 8GF, PP 3/11

MacKinnon (0P) last 2GP, 5 shots

TOR (23-14-1):

won 2 straight, both on road, 10GF, PP 2/7

Marner (3G, 6A) 4 game PT streak

Blackhawks (39P) at Oilers (36P) - 9PM

EDM 1-0-0 vs CHI in 17-18, OTW in CHI.Teams split 2GP in EDM in 16-17

EDM (17-18-2):

won 3 straight at home, 12GF, PP 1/8

McDavid (2G, 3A) last 3GP

CHI (17-14-5):

lost 3 straight, all on road, 3GF, PP 1/8

Kane (5G, 4A) last 7GP

Flames (40P) at Ducks (40P) - 10PM

CGY 1-0-0 vs ANA in 17-18, shutout win in ANA.

ANA (16-14-8):

2-3-1 last 6GP, 20GA, PK 8/11

Rakell (3G, 1A) last 3GP

CGY (18-15-4):

0-1-1 last 2GP, 2GF in each game, PP 2/6

Gaudreau (1A) last 3GP, 8 shots on net