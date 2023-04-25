Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the Stanley Cup playoffs with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins forward and captain Patrice Bergeron practiced with the team on Tuesday morning.

Patrice Bergeron is practicing. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 25, 2023

Bergeron has not yet played for the Bruins in this series, as they've jumped out to a 3-1 series lead against the Florida Panthers through the first four games.

He missed Game 1 with an illness, and an unspecified upper-body injury kept him out of Games 2, 3 and 4.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said "we believe Game 5 is likely" when he announced that Bergeron would not travel with the team to Florida for Games 3 and 4.

The Bruins skated the following lines in practice:

Bertuzzi-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Marchand-Coyle-Foligno

Hall-Zacha-DeBrusk

Lauko-Nosek-Hathaway

Frederic-Greer

Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Orlov

Zboril-Clifton

Ullmark Swayman Bussi

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane did not practice on Tuesday ahead of Game 5.

Kane scored a goal and played over 24 minutes in the Oilers' 5-4 overtime victory in Game 4 on Sunday.

The team did not report an injury for the 31-year-old.

Carolina Hurricanes

Antti Raanta practiced as the starter in net for the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday; all three goalies on the roster took time in practice.

Shayne Gostisbehere left practice grimacing, per The Athletic's Cory Lavalette.

Gostisbehere just left the ice grimacing. — Cory Lavalette (@corylav) April 25, 2023

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said after practice that Gostisbehere "should be fine." Additionally, forward Jack Drury will not play Tuesday with an upper-body injury that is not a concussion.

The Hurricanes lead the New York Islanders 3-1, with Game 5 scheduled to go on Tuesday.

Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer said today was "a great step" for forward Joe Pavelski as he works to return to the lineup.

Pavelski suffered a concussion in Game 1 of their series against the Minnesota Wild after sustaining a big hit from Matt Dumba.

The Stars skated the following lines in practice on Tuesday:

Robertson — Hintz — Seguin

Marchment — Domi — Dellandrea

Benn — Johnston — Dadonov

Kiviranta — Faksa — Glendening

Tufte, Pavelski, Olofsson

Suter — Heiskanen

Lindell — Hakanpää

Harley — Hanley

Miller, Lundkvist

Oettinger Wedgewood