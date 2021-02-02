Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Finnish forward Patrik Laine, who was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets last month in a blockbuster deal involving Pierre Luc-Dubois, will his debut Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars, head coach John Tortorella confirmed.

Laine, 22, was acquired on Jan. 23, but needed to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. He has two goals and one assist in one game this season with the Jets before missing time with an upper-body injury.

Laine skated with Alexandre Texier and Cam Atkinson during practice on Tuesday, but Tortorella hasn't said who he'll be playing with in his debut.