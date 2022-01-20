With Muzzin out, Sandin faces trial by fire; will learn from rough ride in NY

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets are getting a pair of forwards back Thursday night.

Stas and Svech are back in the line-up tonight!#GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/EZzbvdrFlr — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 20, 2022

The team announced Paul Stastny (COVID protocols) and Evgeny Svechnikov (upper-body injury) skated Thursday morning and will play against the Nashville Predators.

The 25-year-old Svechnikov last played a week ago and has three goals and seven assists in 31 games so far this season. Stastny last played on Jan. 4 and has eight goals and eight assists in 24 games.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have placed forward T.J. Oshie on the injured reserve list, it was announced Thursday.

ROSTER UPDATE: #Caps recall Michal Kempny and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the taxi squad, re-assign Michael Sgarbossa to the taxi squad and place TJ Oshie on IR (eligible to return 1/24 vs VGK) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 20, 2022

Oshie left last Saturday's game against the New York Islanders with the injury. He will be eligible to return against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

The Caps needed to make room on the active roster for defenceman Michal Kempny and forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who have both been recalled from the taxi squad. Forward Michael Sgarbossa has been sent to the taxi squad.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Tyler Ennis will be a healthy scratch for the Senators Thursday night as they take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh, reports Bruce Garrioch.

Tyler Ennis will be a healthy scratch #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 20, 2022

Ennis has not recorded a point in each of his past five games and has one goal to go along with 12 assists in 29 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Garrioch tweets that goaltender Matt Murray was skating Thursday morning after missing Tuesday's loss to the Buffalo Sabres with a non-COVID illness. Murray did not practice either on Wednesday.

Head coach D.J. Smith confirmed that Anton Forsberg will get the start against the Penguins.

It was also announced on Thursday that defenceman Dillon Heatherington cleared waivers and will join the Sens' taxi squad.

Here were Ottawa's lines Thursday morning according to TSN's Claire Hanna:

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Formenton-Stützle-Sanford

Paul-Gambrell-Watson

Bishop-Tierney-Gaudette

Chabot-JBD

Holden-Zub

Brannstrom- J.Brown

Forsberg to start

*backup unsure*

Los Angeles Kings

Defenceman Quinton Byfield has been called up by the Kings and is expected to make his season debut Thursday at home against the Colorado Avalanche, according to the team's website.

Byfield had one assist in six games last season, his first in the NHL since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2020.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes announced they have placed forward Jordan Martinook in COVID protocols.

Forward Jordan Martinook has entered the COVID protocol. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 20, 2022

He has one goal and six assists in 24 games so far this season, his fourth in Carolina.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have activated forward Jakub Voracek off the COVID protocols list, it was announced Thursday.

TRANSACTIONS: #CBJ have activated RW Jakub Voracek off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list and assigned C Liam Foudy to the taxi squad.https://t.co/63nK2QeQlR — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 20, 2022

Liam Foudy has also been reassigned to the taxi squad.

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres head coach Don Granato announced on Monday that goaltender Malcolm Subban underwent surgery for his lower-body injury and is not expected back this season.

Defenceman Colin Miller also underwent surgery for an undisclosed ailment and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

