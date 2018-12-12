Pittsburgh Penguins

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The team has officially activated goaltender Matt Murray from the injured reserve.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry has been re-assigned to the @WBSPenguins.



The Pens also re-assigned goaltender Tristan Jarry to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) in a corresponding move.

New York Islanders

Islanders' forwards Jordan Eberle (undisclosed) and Cal Clutterbuck (undisclosed) were back on the ice at practice Wednesday morning.

Jordan Eberle, who also left Monday’s game late in the third period, also on the ice for #Isles morning skate. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 12, 2018

Both players left Monday's game and did not return.

Forwards Leo Komarov (stiffness) and Tom Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) were absent this morning. Kuhnhackl has missed the last couple of games and Komarov's status currently stands as a GTD.

Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights' forward Paul Stastny (lower-body injury) could return tonight after missing the last 29 games, per nhl.com.

He has been skating for two weeks and participated in his first full practice on Tuesday.

Washington Capitals

Caps' defenceman Brooks Orpik was back on the ice ahead of Wednesday's practice.

Seems Brooks Orpik is skating for a first time this morning. Practice starts in 30 mins. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) December 12, 2018

He has missed the last 20 games and had arthroscopic knee surgery just three weeks ago.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have recalled forward Dylan Sikura and defenceman Carl Dahlstrom from the Rockford IceHogs (AHL).

#Blackhawks recall Dylan Sikura and Carl Dahlstrom, assign Alexandre Fortin to AHL’s Rockford IceHogs and place Artem Anisimov (concussion protocol) on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 9. — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 12, 2018

In a corresponding move, forward Alexandre Fortin has been assigned to the IceHogs. Forward Artem Anisimov has also been placed on the injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 9.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Bolts' goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was on the ice again at practice on Wednesday morning and appeared to be performing without limitations.

Andrei Vasilevskiy certainly doesn’t appear to be a goalie with any lingering injury limitations. Facing plenty of shots in practice, side-to-side movement as quick as ever. I think it’s safe to say the Big Cat is back. #Bolts — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) December 12, 2018

The Lightning's netminder has been sidelined since Nov. 15.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have recalled forward Janne Kuokkanen from the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

The team has also placed forward Jordan Staal (concussion) on the injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 5.