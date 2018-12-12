3h ago
Ice Chips: Pens activate G Murray from IR
TSN.ca Staff
Pittsburgh Penguins
The team has officially activated goaltender Matt Murray from the injured reserve.
The Pens also re-assigned goaltender Tristan Jarry to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) in a corresponding move.
New York Islanders
Islanders' forwards Jordan Eberle (undisclosed) and Cal Clutterbuck (undisclosed) were back on the ice at practice Wednesday morning.
Both players left Monday's game and did not return.
Forwards Leo Komarov (stiffness) and Tom Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) were absent this morning. Kuhnhackl has missed the last couple of games and Komarov's status currently stands as a GTD.
Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights' forward Paul Stastny (lower-body injury) could return tonight after missing the last 29 games, per nhl.com.
He has been skating for two weeks and participated in his first full practice on Tuesday.
Washington Capitals
Caps' defenceman Brooks Orpik was back on the ice ahead of Wednesday's practice.
He has missed the last 20 games and had arthroscopic knee surgery just three weeks ago.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have recalled forward Dylan Sikura and defenceman Carl Dahlstrom from the Rockford IceHogs (AHL).
In a corresponding move, forward Alexandre Fortin has been assigned to the IceHogs. Forward Artem Anisimov has also been placed on the injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 9.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Bolts' goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was on the ice again at practice on Wednesday morning and appeared to be performing without limitations.
The Lightning's netminder has been sidelined since Nov. 15.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes have recalled forward Janne Kuokkanen from the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).
The team has also placed forward Jordan Staal (concussion) on the injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 5.