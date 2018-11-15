Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday he expects centre Sidney Crosby to miss roughly a week with an upper-body injury. He added Crosby is not dealing with a concussion, though he won't face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

"Sid will not play tonight... Right now his status is day-to-day, but my sense is it's going to be a week."

Crosby skated on his own before the team went out for morning skate on Thursday.

Matt Murray will start in net against the Lightning.

Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube is no longer feeling the effects of a head injury he's missed time with, but after originally planning to return Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens, he will sit out tonight's game according to the Calgary Sun.

Head coach Bill Peters noticed a "drop-off" in Dube's performance in Wednesday's practice.

"I didn't think he responded probably as well as we would like just from being off," Peters said. "It's nothing to do with the concussion, just a lot of rust built up over the time he has missed."

Dube has been out for more than a week after taking a hit from Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith.

The 20-year-old has two assists in 14 games so far this season.

New York Islanders

The Islanders placed Andrew Ladd, Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin on the injured reserve list Thursday according to Arthur Staple of NHL.com.

Ladd is out indefinitely, Cizikas is out two to three weeks and Martin (upper-body) is day-to-day.

The club has recalled 35-year-old forward Stephen Gionta and forward Michael Dal Cole from the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have called up goaltender Eddie Pasquale from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch after it was revealed that starter Andrei Vasilevskiy is dealing with a fractured foot.

Goaltender Louis Domingue is expected to slide into the starter's net in his absence with Pasquale serving as the backup.

Pasquale has a .892 save percentage in six games with the Crunch so far this season.

NHL Game Notes

Worst GA/G – Oct 28 to Present

Team GA/G GP

Ottawa Senators 4.56 9

Montreal Canadiens 4.5 8

New Jersey Devils 4.5 8

Colorado Avalanche 4.33 6

Arizona Coyotes 3.57 7

(Since MTL shutout BOS on Oct 27)

Most Goals Oct 17 to Present

Player Team G GP

Jeff Skinner Buf 12 12

Max Domi Mon 10 13

Leon Draisaitl Edm 10 14

Gabriel Landeskog Col 10 12

David Pastrnak Bos 10 13

Frederik Andersen's last 8 Starts

Rec 6-2-0

GAA 1.39

SV% .955

SO 1

Sharks All-Time Points Leaders

Player Pts

Patrick Marleau 1082

Joe Thornton 978

Joe Pavelski 709

Logan Couture 454

Owen Nolan 451

Rangers (20P) at Islanders (20P) - 7PM (Nov 15)

NYI 4-0-0 vs NYR in 17-18, outscoring them 15-6. NYI 7 straight wins vs NYR

NYI: (9-6-2)

4-0-2 last 6GP at home, 10GA, PK 19/25

Bailey (3G) last 3GP

NYR: (9-7-2)

6-0-1 past 7GP, 17GA, PK 21/24

Zibanejad (2G, 3A) last 5GP

Devils (15P) at Flyers (19P) - 7PM (Nov 15)

PHI 1-0-0 vs NJ in 18-19, winning at home. PHI 3-0-1 last 4GP at home vs NJ

PHI: (9-8-1)

2-3-0 last 5GP at home, 12GF, PP 0/14

Voracek (2G, 3A) last 6GP

NJ: (7-8-1)

2-6-0 last 8GP, 21GF, PP 5/26. both wins vs PIT

Hall (3G, 3A) last 5GP

Lightning (25P) at Penguins (17P) - 7PM (Nov 15)

TB 2-1-0 vs PIT in 17-18, 0-1-0 in PIT. PIT 3 straight home wins vs TB, 16GF

PIT: (7-6-3)

1-5-1 last 7GP, 13GF, PP 4/23

Malkin (1A) last 5GP

TB: (12-5-1)

lost 2 straight, 8GA, PK 3/5

Stamkos (0P) last 2GP

Panthers (17P) at Jackets (22P) - 7PM (Nov 15)

CBJ 1-0-0 vs FLA in 18-19, winning in FLA. CBJ 5 straight wins vs FLA, 3 of the wins at home

CLS: (10-6-2)

3-0-1 last 4GP, 7GA, PK 11/13

Panarin (3A) last 8GP

FLA: (7-5-3)

Won 5 straight, outscoring opponent 19-7, PP 7/20

Hoffman (7G, 8A) 13 game PT streak

Wings (18P) at Senators (17P) - 730PM (Nov 15)

DET 3-1-0 vs OTT in 17-18, 1-1-0 in OTT

OTT: (7-8-3)

2-3-1 last 6GP, 30GA, PK 10/16

Chabot 0P last 2GP, longest drought of season

DET: (8-8-2)

won 4 straight, 8GA, PK 13/16

Larkin (3G, 8A) has a PT in 7 of past 8GP

Canucks (22P) at Wild (24P) - 8PM (Nov 15)

VAN 1-0-0 vs MIN in 18-19, 5-2 win at home. VAN 3 straight wins in MIN

MIN: (11-5-2)

5-2-0 last 7GP, 25GF, PP 6/25

Koivu (1G, 6A) last 5GP

VAN: (10-8-2)

0-2-1 last 3GP, all on road, 6GF, PP 1/13

Horvat (2G, 4A) last 4GP

Canadiens (21P) at Flames (21P) - 9PM (Nov 15)

MTL 1-0-0 vs CGY in 18-19, 3-2 home win. MTL won 3 of past 4GP in CGY

CGY: (10-7-1)

1-2-0 last 3GP, all on road, 4GF, PP 1/4

Gaudreau (0P) last 3GP

MTL: (9-6-3)

3-4-1 last 8GP, 36GA, PK 26/29

Domi (5G, 6A) 7 game PT streak

Predators (27P) at Coyotes (17P) - 9PM (Nov 15)

NSH 2-0-1 vs ARZ in 17-18, all games 3-2. ARZ 4-1-0 last 5GP at home vs NSH (lost last)

ARZ: (8-8-1)

1-3-1 last 5GP, 11GF, PP 4/21

Keller 1A last 3GP

NSH: (13-4-1)

2-1-1 on road trip, 14GF, PP 2/18

Forsberg (2G, 2A) last 3GP

Leafs (24P) at Sharks (23P) - 1030PM (Nov 15)

SJ 1-0-1 vs TOR in 17-18, winning at home. SJ 5 straight home wins vs TOR, outscoring them 22-6

SJ: (10-6-3)

Won 4 straight at home, 16GF, PP 2/11

Pavelski (5G, 2A) last 6GP

TOR: (12-6-0)

4-1-0 last 5GP, PK 15/17, 3 total GA in the 4 wins,

Tavares (4G, 5A) 6 game PT streak