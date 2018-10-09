Up Next

Pittsburgh Penguins

Goaltender Matt Murray has been diagnosed with a concussion and will not practice Tuesday. The team said head coach Mike Sullivan would update Murray's status after practice.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the injury was sustained during Monday's practice.

The 24-year-old is off to a 1-1 start to the season with an .831 save percentage and a 5.45 goals-against average. He allowed five goals on 29 shots against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Murray posted a 27-16-3 record last season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.92 GAA.



Toronto Maple Leafs

Winger Andreas Johnsson skated as an extra in Tuesday's practice and it appears Frederik Gauthier will dress for the first time this season in his place.

Par Lindholm, who had been serving as the fourth-line centre moved to the wing on the third line, while Gauthier centred the fourth line with Josh Leivo and Connor Brown on Tuesday morning.

Igor Ozhiganov paired with Travis Dermott in the morning skate after sitting out Sunday's overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks in favour of Martin Marincin.

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Leivo- Gauthier -Brown

Johnsson

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen (starts)

Sparks



Winnipeg Jets

Jacob Trouba did not take part in Tuesday's morning skate, but head coach Paul Maurice said he will play against the Los Angeles Kings.

Lines at Tuesday's skate:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Perreault-Roslovic-Vesalainen

D

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Morrow-Myers

G

Hellebuyck

Brossoit



Vancouver Canucks

Defenceman Michael Del Zotto will serve as a healthy scratch tonight for the first time since he joined the team a year ago.

Tyler Motte will also serve as a scratch, while free agent signee Tim Schaller will make his Canucks debut.

Expected lines vs. Hurricanes

Leipsic-Horvat-Boeser

Goldobin-Pettersson-Eriksson

Baertschi-Sutter-Virtanen

Schaller-Beagle-Granlund

D

Edler-Tanev

Pouliot-Gudbranson

Hutton-Stecher

G

Markstrom

Carolina Hurricanes

After leaving the ice first in practice Tuesday, it appears Curtis McElhinney will make his second start for the Carolina Hurricanes tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. McElhinney, claimed on waivers last week from the Toronto Maple Leafs, stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets last Friday.

Haydn Fleury spent Tuesday's skate paired with Brett Pesce in the team's third grouping, suggesting he'll suit up for the first time this season while Trevor van Riemsdyk skated as an extra. - Chip Alexander.

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price practised separately from the main group while working with goaltending coach Stephane Waite on Tuesday. TSN's John Lu points out the move was unusual because Price normally does extra work before practices. He was also wearing all red gloves and pads, which is contrary to his white gear for games.

Tuesday practice lines:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Byron - Domi - Lehkonen

Hudon - Peca - Shaw

De la Rose - Plekanec - Scherbak

Mete - Petry

Reilly - Juulsen

Ouellet - Benn

Alzner

Washington Capitals

Lines at Tuesday's practice (per NHL.com):

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Connolly

Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie

Burakovsky-Eller-Stephenson

Jaskin-Dowd-DSP

Walker-Megna-Wilson

Orlov-Niskanen

Kempny-Carlson

Orpik-Djoos

Bowey

Holtby

Copley

NHL Notes

Elias Pettersson became the 7th rookie since 1990-91 to record 5 points through his first two NHL games.

Player Season Games 1-2 Game 3

Elias Pettersson-VAN (2018-19) 3G-2A ?

Jesper Bratt-NJ (2017-18) 3G-2A 1A

Vladimir Tarasenko-STL (2012-13) 3G-2A 0P

Anze Kopitar-LAK (2006-07) 2G-3A 1A

Brent Seabrook-CHI (2005-06) 0G-5A 0P

Radim Vrbata-COL (2001-02) 1G-4A 1A

Alexandre Daigle-OTT* (1993-94) 2G-3A 1G-1A

*7 game PT streak to start career 5G-8A

Worst Road Records – Nov 24 to Present

Team W L OTL Pts%

Vancouver Canucks 7 20 4 .290

Ottawa Senators 9 23 4 .306

Montreal Canadiens 8 19 4 .323

Detroit Red Wings 8 18 5 .339

New York Rangers 10 20 5 .357

Avalanche (4P) at Jackets (2P) - 7PM (Oct 9)

COL 1-0-1 vs CLS in 17-18, 0-0-1 in CLS. CLS 2-0-1 last 3GP at home vs COL

CLS: (1-1-0)

4GF in 2GP, PP 1/9, 71 shots in 2 games

Dubinsky (1G, 1A) points in both games

COL: (2-0-0)

first road game of season, outscored opponent 9-3 this season, PK 6/6

Johnson (3A) last game

Canucks (2P) at Hurricanes (5P) - 7PM (Oct 9)

Teams split 2GP in 17-18, CAR winning at home. CAR 2 straight home wins vs VAN, 12GF

CAR: (2-0-1)

won 2 straight, 11GF, PP 1/5

Aho (1G, 3A) has a PT in all 3GP

VAN: (1-1-0)

Both games vs CGY, 9GF, PP 2/7. 7-20-4 last 31 road GP

Pettersson (3G, 2A) has goals/assists in both games

Sharks (2P) at Flyers (2P) - 7PM (Oct 9)

Teams split 2GP in 17-18, SJ winning in PHI. SJ 8-0-1 in PHI in shootout era, 3 wins in a shootout

PHI: (1-1-0)

Home opener, both road games were 5-2, PP 1/7. Won final 5 home games in 17-18, 23GF

Giroux (2A) has an assist in both GP

SJ: (1-2-0)

third straight road game (1-1-0), PP 0/7, shutout loss last game

Kane (2G) has scored in 2 of 3GP

Flames (2P) at Predators (4P) - 8PM (Oct 9)

CGY 2-1-0 vs NSH in 17-18, 2-0-0 in NSH.

NSH: (2-0-0)

both games on road, both 1GW, PP 0/2. 9-2-1 final 12 reg season home games in 17-18

Subban (1G, 2A) has PTS in both games

CGY: (1-1-0)

both games vs VAN, 9GA, PK 5/7. Back to last season, 6 straight road losses, outscored 24-6, PP 0/21

Tkachuk (1G, 4A) has PTS in both games this season

Kings (3P) at Jets (2P) - 8PM (Oct 9)

WPG 2-1-0 vs LAK in 17-18, 1-1-0 at home. WPG 3-1-0 vs LAK last 4GP at home

WPG: (1-1-0)

home opener, both road games were 5-1, PP 1/5. Won final 9 reg season home games in 17-18, 33GF

Connor (2G, 1A) has scored in both games

LAK: (1-0-1)

both games at home, 6GF, PP 0/8. 2-1-3 final 6 reg season road GP in 17-18

Toffoli (1G, 2A) has PTS in both GP

Leafs (4P) at Stars (4P) - 830PM (Oct 9)

TOR 2-0-0 vs DAL in 17-18, 9GF. TOR has won 3 of their past 4GP in DAL

DAL: (2-0-0)

Both games at home, 1GA, PK 5/5. 4 straight home wins back to last season, 4GA

Benn 2G, 3A has PTS in both games

TOR: (2-1-0)

Both wins in OT. Opponent scored first in all 3GP. 11GA last 2GP

Matthews (5G, 3A) has scored in all 3GP

Back to last reg season Matthews has PTS in 13 straight games, 12G, 10A