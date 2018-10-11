Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins starting goaltender Matt Murray skated at Pens optional practice today and took shots from teammates.

He was, however, ruled out for Thursday's game after the skate with head coach Mike Sullivan declaring the netmined "day-to-day."

Murray sustained a concussion during Monday's practice, but appears to be making a quick recovery.

"I still need to talk to the doctors, but I felt good out there," Murray said Thursday. "I wear the best helmet you can get. It's a fast game and sometimes things happen."

The 24-year-old has had three concussions in the last 30 months.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mark Masters has your Maple Leafs lines at morning skate in Detroit:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Leivo- Gauthier -Ennis

Johnsson

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Marincin

Ozhiganov-Holl

Andersen starts

Sparks

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings defenceman Niklas Kronwall will make his season debut tonight as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. -Ted Kulfan

The 37-year-old has been battling a lower-body injury since the end of the pre-season.

Kronwall played 79 games with Detroit last season, scoring four goals and adding 23 assists.

Florida Panthers

James Reimer will get the start in goal for the Panthers against the Blue Jackets tonight.

Reimer is filling in for the injured Roberto Luongo who is out 2-4 weeks with a knee injury.

In the meantime the Panthers recalled goalie Michael Hutchinson from the AHL.