Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Goaltender Matt Murray will get the start tonight against the Leafs in Toronto, head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed.

It will be Murray's first start in 12 days as he was dealt with a concussion.

“I hate being out. I hate not playing,” Murray told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Wednesday. “So, absolutely, I’m ready to go.”

He has appeared in two games this season and will face a Leafs team also getting their starting goaltender back from injury.

Boston Bruins

Free agent forward Jan Kovar has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League according to Mark Divver of The Providence Journal.

Divver adds that he is on the ice for today's skate.

The KHL veteran signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the New York Islanders in the off-season but did not make the team out of camp. He was placed on unconditional waivers after electing not to play for the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Meanwhile, the big club will pay a visit to Edmonton to take on Connor McDavid and the Oilers Thursday night.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning will turn to Andrei Vasilevskiy tonight between the pipes as Tampa takes on the Detroit Red Wings according to The Athletic's Joe Smith.

Meanwhile, forward Ryan Callahan said he's good to make his season debut after recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. However, head coach Jon Cooper wouldn't commit to putting him in the lineup.

The Lightning originally gave the 33-year-old a target date of Nov. 1, so a return to the lineup any time soon would be ahead of schedule.

"Speaking with the doctors and everybody’s on the same page and feel like I’m ready to come back and, most importantly, I feel like I’m ready to come back and confident in my shoulder and the work I’ve put in," Callahan said of his likely return tonight per official team reporter Bryan Burns.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs still have not publicly committed to goaltender Frederik Andersen for Thursday night's matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he was taking starter's reps at their morning skate. Here were the lines courtesy of TSN's Kristen Shilton:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Leivo-Gauthier-Ennis

Johnsson

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Drake Caggiula is "banged up" and likely won't play tonight as the Oilers host the Boston Bruins.

Here were their lines at the morning skate courtesy of TSN's Ryan Rishaug:

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Rattie

Reider-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Lucic-Strome-Yamamoto

Khaira-Brodziak-Kassian

Klefbom-Larsson

Nurse-Russell

Benning-Bouchard

Talbot

Florida Panthers

General manager Dale Tallon said Thursday on NHL Network that injured goaltender Roberto Luongo is "progressing nicely" and will be back in a few weeks.

Luongo has not appeared in a game since being injured in the opener on Oct. 6. He stopped all 13 shots before exiting the game with what was later diagnosed as a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

He was originally given a recovery timeline of two to four weeks. The 39-year-old is signed through the 2021-22 season at a salary cap hit of $5.3 million.

Meanwhile, forward Mike Hoffman was moved to the fourth line at Panthers' skate Thursday for the purposes of "balancing" the lineup according to head coach Bob Boughner.

"I'm just trying to even-out the lineup a little bit. We have back-to-back games, we play Detroit on Saturday and are getting home late. I want to roll four lines. It's just about putting a little more balance in the lineup," Boughner said per official team reporter Jameson Olive.

New Jersey Devils

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider is now considered day-to-day according to head coach John Hynes. Schneider has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from knee surgery he had in May.

"Cory is still progressing. Hopefully he can progress to a higher level, whether that's getting back to a game situation or possibly a game maybe later in the week or early next week," Hynes said via Chris Ryan of NJ.com earlier in the week.

Defenceman Will Butcher left Tuesday night's game in the third period but was skating on his usual defensive pairing with Ben Lovejoy Thursday at practice according to Devils team reporter Amanda Stein.

This means there is a good chance the 23-year-old will play as the Devils host Colorado Thursday night. He has three points (0 G, 3 A) in four games so far this season.

San Jose Sharks

Goaltender Martin Jones will get the start Thursday night as the Sharks host the Buffalo Sabres according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Jones is 1-3 through four starts with a save percentage of .880 and a GAA of 3.05.