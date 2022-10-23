Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Sunday that they have placed goaltender Petr Mrazek on injured reserve with a groin strain.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek has been placed on injured reserve (groin strain). pic.twitter.com/Y6GurULGFH — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 23, 2022

The 30-year-old is in his first season with the Blackhawks following a 2021-22 campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs. A native of Ostrava, Czechia, Mrazek has three starts this season, posting a record of 1-1 with a 3.76 goals-against-average and an .873 save percentage.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned forward Jackson Cates to their American Hockey League affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Transaction: We have loaned forward Jackson Cates to the @LVPhantoms (AHL). — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 23, 2022

The 25-year-old from Stillwater, Minn., has skated in three games for the Flyers this season. At the AHL level, Cates recorded two goals and 10 points with the Phantoms last season.