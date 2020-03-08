Carolina Hurricanes

After being run into by Maple Leafs' forward Kyle Clifford in the game that saw EBUG David Ayres enter, the Raleigh News and Observer reported that the Canes' top goaltender Petr Mrazek is nearing his return.

Mrazek left the Feb. 22 matchup with the Leafs after replacing James Reimer, who left he game earlier after collision with teammate Jaccob Slavin. Mrazek came in to replace Reimer with 6:10 left to play in the first period where he allowed one goal on 15 shots before exiting due to an upper-body injury. The team later confirmed that Mrazek suffered a concussion on the play and would be continuously re-evaluated.

Mrazek has now practiced for the second day in a row and is likely to return to the lineup at some point this week, barring any major set backs.

The 28-year old from Ostrava, Czech Republic, has appeared in 39 games for the Hurricanes this season, recording 20 wins and 26 losses on the year so far.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators announced Sunday afternoon that they have re-assigned goaltender Filip Gustavsson to the Belleville Senators of the AHL.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned goaltender Filip Gustavsson to @BellevilleSens.



Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens ont cédé Filip Gustavsson à Belleville (LAH). — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 8, 2020

The 21-year from Skelleftea, Sweden, has been recalled and assigned to and from the Belleville Senators a handful of times this season though he has not appeared in an NHL game. With the AHL's Senators, Gustavsson has a recorded 15 wins, five losses and three ties 23 appearances.

Winnipeg Jets

A pair of Jets did not take part in Sunday morning's practice as both forward Mark Scheifele and defenceman Anthony Bitetto were absent as per TSN's Brian Munz.

Sheifele, 26, has played 69 games this season recording 1.03 points per game with 71 total points so far. The former No. 7 overall selection in the 2011 NHL Draft has spent eight seasons with the Jets, recording 442 career points in 517 games.

Bitetto, 29, has played 51 games on the Jets blueline this season recording eight assists. Bitetto joined the Jets after splitting time between the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators last season.

St. Louis Blues

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, defenceman Justin Faulk will be a game-time decision for the team's match up with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 27-year old from South St. Paul, Min., did not play last Friday's 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils after suffering an injury in Thursday's practice. Faulk has five goals and 15 points in 67 games played for the Blues.

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Adam Boqvist will be returning to the Chicago Blackhawks lineup as per Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis

Corey Crawford will start in goal tonight vs. St. Louis.



Adam Boqvist (wrist) is back in for Dennis Gilbert, who was reassigned to AHL’s Rockford IceHogs yesterday. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 8, 2020

The 19-year old from Falun, Sweden, missed last Friday's 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. His absence also saw his three-game points streak come to an end.

In 40 games played with the Blackhawks this season, Boqvist has recorded four goals and 13 points.