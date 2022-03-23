11m ago
Ice Chips: Mrazek starts vs. Devils
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Petr Mrazek will get the start in net Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters.
Petr Mrazek starts tonight, coach Sheldon Keefe says— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 23, 2022
First game since Heritage Classic @TSN_Edge
It will mark his first appearance since being placed on waivers over the weekend and his first game action since the Hertiage Classic, a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres where he allowed four goals on 37 shots.
Mrazek owns a 3.48 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage in 17 games so far this season for the Leafs.
Meanwhile, Keefe added that defenceman Rasmus Sandin has no firm timetable for his return from a knee injury that has him on LTIR. He added the 22-year-old defenceman is able to work out and move around but is still expected to miss "weeks."
New Jersey Devils
The Devils have placed defenceman Christian Jaros on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract, it was announced Wednesday.
The 25-year-old has appeared in 11 games so far this season for the Devils.
The team has also recalled defenceman Kevin Bahl and forward A.J. Greer from the AHL's Utica Comets, it was announced ahead of their matchup with the Maple Leafs.
#NEWS: We have recalled D Kevin Bahl and F A.J. Greer from Utica (AHL).— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 23, 2022
Christian Jaros has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. pic.twitter.com/uwNOo5lTDL