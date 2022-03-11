3h ago
Ice Chips: Maple Leafs G Mrazek to start in Heritage Classic
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
'He's got something to prove': Mrazek gets the nod for the Heritage Classic
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltender Petr Mrazek will start in net for Sunday's Heritage Classic against the Buffalo Sabres, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.
Mrazek, 30, has a 10-5-0 record with a .884 save percentage and 3.44 goals-average this season.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings placed forward Robby Fabbri on injured reserve on Friday and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.
Fabbri, 26, left Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury.
The Mississauga, Ont., native has 17 goals and 30 points in 56 games this season.
The Red Wings have recalled forward Taro Hirose from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins in a corresponding move.
Dallas Stars
Defenceman Miro Heiskanen is considered to be week-to-week after contracting mononucleosis, according to head coach Rick Bowness.
Heiskanen, 22, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to March 2 with the illness.
The 6-foot-1 defenceman has four goals and 29 points in 52 games this season.
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Thomas Chabot will be a game-time decision on Saturday, according to head coach D.J. Smith.
Chabot, 25, was injured during the Senators' 4-3 overtime victory against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
The Sainte-Marie, Que., native has five goals and 32 points in 52 games this season.
Forward Chris Tierney returned to practice and skated in a non-contact jersey on Friday.
Tierney, 27, has missed the Senators' last six games with am upper-body injury.
The 6-foot-1 forward has six goals and 15 points in 51 games this season.
New York Islanders
The Islanders activated defenceman Zdeno Chara off injured reserve on Friday.
Chara, 44, last played on Feb. 26. He has eight assists in 45 games this season.
Forward Otto Koivula was assigned to AHL Bridgeport to clear space for Chara on the active roster.
New Jersey Devils
Forwards Nico Hischier and Miles Wood practiced on Friday, according to team reporter Sam Kasan.
Hischier, 23, missed the Devils last two games with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-1 forward has 16 goals and 38 points this season.
Wood, 26, has yet to play a game this season after having hip surgery during the pre-season.
The Buffalo, N.Y., native had 17 goals and 25 points in 55 games last season.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings recalled forward Rasmus Kupari from the AHL's Ontario Reign on Friday.
Kupari, 21, has three goals and nine points in 37 games this season.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks have assigned defenceman Ryan Merkley to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda on Friday.
Merkley, 21, has a goal and 17 points in 25 games with the Barracuda this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry is expected to be in net on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to radio play-by-play host Josh Getzoff.
Jarry, 26, has a 27-12-6 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average this season.
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck will be in net on Thursday against the New York Islanders, according to interim head coach Dave Lowry.
Hellebuyck, 28, has a 19-20-9 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.97 goals-against average this season.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers have recalled forward Morgan Frost from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday.
Frost, 22, has two goals and seven points in 30 games with the Flyers this season.
The Flyers have assigned forward Max Willman to the Phantoms in a corresponding move.
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko will be in net on Friday against the Washington Capitals, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
Demko, 26, has a 26-16-2 record with a.917 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average this season.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals used these lines during Friday's morning skate:
Ovechkin - Kuznetsov - Sheary
Mantha - Backstrom - Oshie
McMichael - Eller - Wilson
Jonsson-Fjallby - Dowd - Hathaway
Fehervary - Carlson
Orlov - Jensen
van Riemsdyk - Schultz
Vanecek
Samsonov
Extras: Sprong, Kempny, Irwin
Vitek Vanecek is expected to be in net against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, according to head coach Peter Laviolette.
Vanecek, 26, has a 13-7-5 record with a .919 save percentage this season.