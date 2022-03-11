Ice Chips: Maple Leafs G Mrazek to start in Heritage Classic

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Petr Mrazek will start in net for Sunday's Heritage Classic against the Buffalo Sabres, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Sheldon Keefe says fact it’s an outdoor game was part of the equation … also want to give him a chance to bounce back immediately @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 11, 2022

Mrazek, 30, has a 10-5-0 record with a .884 save percentage and 3.44 goals-average this season.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings placed forward Robby Fabbri on injured reserve on Friday and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

Coach Blashill said he suspects Robby Fabbri has torn his ACL. Going for further evaluation but is expected to miss the remainder of the season. #RedWings — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 11, 2022

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled left wing Taro Hirose from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and placed center Robby Fabbri on injured reserve.



Details: https://t.co/O9DZHpk8wp pic.twitter.com/TbSxHXKlSt — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 11, 2022

Fabbri, 26, left Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury.

The Mississauga, Ont., native has 17 goals and 30 points in 56 games this season.

The Red Wings have recalled forward Taro Hirose from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins in a corresponding move.

Dallas Stars

Defenceman Miro Heiskanen is considered to be week-to-week after contracting mononucleosis, according to head coach Rick Bowness.

Bowness says Heiskanen is week to week https://t.co/z5LvNs72JI via @NHL — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) March 11, 2022

Heiskanen, 22, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to March 2 with the illness.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has four goals and 29 points in 52 games this season.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Thomas Chabot will be a game-time decision on Saturday, according to head coach D.J. Smith.

Coach DJ Smith says Thomas Chabot will be a game time decision tomorrow #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 11, 2022

Chabot, 25, was injured during the Senators' 4-3 overtime victory against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native has five goals and 32 points in 52 games this season.

Forward Chris Tierney returned to practice and skated in a non-contact jersey on Friday.

Tierns is back on the ice today! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/vqZBDWr9WX — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 11, 2022

Tierney, 27, has missed the Senators' last six games with am upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 forward has six goals and 15 points in 51 games this season.

New York Islanders

The Islanders activated defenceman Zdeno Chara off injured reserve on Friday.

Chara, 44, last played on Feb. 26. He has eight assists in 45 games this season.

#Isles Transactions: Otto Koivula has been returned on loan to Bridgeport. Zdeno Chara has been removed from the team’s IR list. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 11, 2022

Forward Otto Koivula was assigned to AHL Bridgeport to clear space for Chara on the active roster.

New Jersey Devils

Forwards Nico Hischier and Miles Wood practiced on Friday, according to team reporter Sam Kasan.

Nico Hischier and Miles Wood just stepped on the ice for #NJDevils practice. — Sam Kasan (@samikasan) March 11, 2022

Hischier, 23, missed the Devils last two games with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 forward has 16 goals and 38 points this season.

Wood, 26, has yet to play a game this season after having hip surgery during the pre-season.

The Buffalo, N.Y., native had 17 goals and 25 points in 55 games last season.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings recalled forward Rasmus Kupari from the AHL's Ontario Reign on Friday.

The @LAKings have made the following player transaction:



Rasmus Kupari (F) has been recalled from the @ontarioreign (AHL).@Enterprise | #PlayersOnTheMove — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) March 11, 2022

Kupari, 21, has three goals and nine points in 37 games this season.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have assigned defenceman Ryan Merkley to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda on Friday.

#SJSharks have reassigned D Ryan Merkley to the @sjbarracuda. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) March 11, 2022

Merkley, 21, has a goal and 17 points in 25 games with the Barracuda this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry is expected to be in net on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to radio play-by-play host Josh Getzoff.

#Pens HCMS: Tristan Jarry starts, rest of lineup is a game-time decision — Josh Getzoff (@PensJG) March 11, 2022

Jarry, 26, has a 27-12-6 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck will be in net on Thursday against the New York Islanders, according to interim head coach Dave Lowry.

#NHLJets interim coach Dave Lowry confirms Eric Comrie starts tonight in New Jersey. Connor Hellebuyck tomorrow in Long Island.



No other lineup changes from Tuesday’s 7-4 win over Tamp. Adam Brooks and Ville Heinola will be the healthy scratches. — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) March 10, 2022

Hellebuyck, 28, has a 19-20-9 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.97 goals-against average this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have recalled forward Morgan Frost from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday.

Transactions: Forward Morgan Frost has been recalled from the @LVPhantoms (AHL).



Forward Max Willman has been loaned back to Lehigh Valley. pic.twitter.com/rsxXsnP9mz — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 11, 2022

Frost, 22, has two goals and seven points in 30 games with the Flyers this season.

The Flyers have assigned forward Max Willman to the Phantoms in a corresponding move.

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko will be in net on Friday against the Washington Capitals, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Same lineup for #Canucks for 6th straight game. Meaning Demko starts. Boudreau spoke to Dickinson today & he’s feeling better. No timeline for a return — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) March 11, 2022

Demko, 26, has a 26-16-2 record with a.917 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average this season.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals used these lines during Friday's morning skate:

Ovechkin - Kuznetsov - Sheary

Mantha - Backstrom - Oshie

McMichael - Eller - Wilson

Jonsson-Fjallby - Dowd - Hathaway

Fehervary - Carlson

Orlov - Jensen

van Riemsdyk - Schultz

Vanecek

Samsonov

Extras: Sprong, Kempny, Irwin

Vitek Vanecek is expected to be in net against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, according to head coach Peter Laviolette.

Vanecek will indeed get the start in VAN tonight, per Laviolette. No other changes to the #Caps’ lineup. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 11, 2022

Vanecek, 26, has a 13-7-5 record with a .919 save percentage this season.