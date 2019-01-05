5h ago
Ice Chips: Pettersson to have MRI in Toronto
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Vancouver Canucks
Forwards Elias Pettersson and Josh Leivo were both absent from the morning skate while goalie Thatcher Demko took part as the Canucks prepare to battle the Maple Leafs Saturday night.
After practice, head coach Travis Green said Pettersson will have an MRI in Toronto later on Saturday.
The star rookie will not play after suffering a lower-body injury against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Leivo, who was acquired from Toronto earlier this season, will not play against his former team as he's dealing with a back injury.
Demko was called up from the AHL on Friday.
St. Louis Blues
After missing Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals with an illness, superstar winger Vladimir Tarasenko will be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the New York Islanders. The 27-year-old has 11 goals and 11 assists over 37 games this season with the Blues. - Lou Korac, NHL.com
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have once again recalled goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis and will serve as a backup behind starter Michael Hutchinson for Saturday's clash against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Arena.
Kaskisuo has a 3-5-1 record this season with a .866 save percentage and a 4.12 GAA in 11 games this season with the Marlies.
Hutchinson will make his second straight start since being acquired from the Florida Panthers last weekend as regular starter Frederik Andersen is not ready to return from his groin injury that has sidelined him for the past four games. Regular backup Garret Sparks is out with a concussion. Sparks got some work in on the ice prior to Saturday morning's skate.
Head coach Mike Babcock gave an update on Andersen's status on Saturday, saying "Freddie practiced yesterday. They tell me he felt good."
Babcock also gave an update on forward Zach Hyman, who has missed six straight contests with an ankle injury. "He wants to play," said Babcock. "But he won't be playing until he practices, of course."
Boston Bruins
Forward Colby Cave and defenceman Steven Kampfer will not play Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres while David Backes will return to right wing with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci.
Team recalled goalie Jordan Binnington from the AHL and have sent down goalie Evan Fitzpatrick. Binnington, 25, has posted an 11-4 record with a 2.08 GAA over 16 games in the AHL this season.