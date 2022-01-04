Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Claude Giroux and defenceman Ivan Provorov have been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, the Philadelphia Flyers announced on Tuesday.

Medical update: Flyers forward Claude Giroux, defenseman Ivan Provorov and one staff member have been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

The Flyers are scheduled to face the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Giroux, 33, has 11 goals and 18 assists in 32 games in 2021-22. Provorov, 24, has four goals and nine assists in 32 games and is minus-2. on the season.

Minnesota Wild

Michael Russo reports that Minnesota Wild centre Nick Bjugstad left practice after being slashed by a teammate.

Evason said this "didn't look good."



Evason said this "didn't look good." I'll say. Left the ice yelling in pain, apparently splintered stick as he left. Zuccarello ran after him feeling awful

Earlier Tuesday, forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi were recalled from the Iowa Wild of the AHL and placed on the taxi squad.

Boldy and Rossi were the Wild's top selections in 2019 and 2020, respectively. The pair are reportedly set to make their NHL debuts on Thursday.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced that forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The Bruins are scheduled to face the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the Stars announced.

Jamie Benn has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Benn, 32, last played on Dec. 20. In 29 games this season, the left winger has eight goals and seven assists.

Washington Capitals

Forwards Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, and Connor McMichael were all absent from practice for non-COVID related illnesses, Mike Vogel reports.

#Caps set to take ice for first of at least two practice days after MON game postponed. Backstrom, McMichael and Oshie all absent for non-COVID related illness, Protas recalled from Hershey. Sgarbossa and Copley sent to Hershey; Johansen and Alexeyev from taxi squad to Hershey.

The Capitals were set to take on the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night, however that game has been postponed.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets said they have placed defenceman Zach Werenski in protocol.

Werenski, 24, is the team's top-scoring blue-liner in 2021-22 with six goals and 14 helpers.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning announced that Ross Colton was being placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. This means he won't play Tuesday night in Columbus.

Ross Colton has entered COVID protocol. He won't play tonight in Columbus.

