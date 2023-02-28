Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets 

Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower-body injury) did not take part in the Winnipeg Jets' morning skate on Tuesday, TSN's John Lu reports. 

Head coach Rick Bowness told reporters Monday that the 24-year-old would be a game-time decision. 

The Quebec-born forward has 24 goals in 55 games in his third season with the Jets. 

Newly-acquired Jet Nino Neiderreiter will make his debut against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night, Lu adds.

The 30-year-old was picked up by the Jets in a deal with the Predators that sent a 2024 second round pick going to Nashville. 

New York Rangers 

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad will not participate in practice today for maintenance reasons, the team announced.

Barclay Goodrow will also be out for maintenance while Ryan Carpenter (off-ice workout) is out as well.

Defenceman Ryan Lindgren remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The 29-year-old Zibanejad has 31 goals and 64 points in 60 games played for the Rangers this season. 

Florida Panthers 

Sergei Bobrovsky will start in goal for the Florida Panthers for their inter-state clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team announced.

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner ( 2012-13, 2016-17) has played in 38 games for the Panthers this season, posting a 17-16-2 record. He carries a 3.12 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage. 

Bobrovsky's last start came on Feb. 24 against the Buffalo Sabres, when he stopped 33 shots in a 3-1 loss. 