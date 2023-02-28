Jets Ice Chips: A 'cooled off' Bowness calls for accountability as they hit some turbulence

Winnipeg Jets

Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower-body injury) did not take part in the Winnipeg Jets' morning skate on Tuesday, TSN's John Lu reports.

#NHLJets PL Dubois is not taking part in morning skate. Rick Bowness said yesterday that Dubois (LBI) will be a gametime decision tonight. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) February 28, 2023

Head coach Rick Bowness told reporters Monday that the 24-year-old would be a game-time decision.

The Quebec-born forward has 24 goals in 55 games in his third season with the Jets.

Newly-acquired Jet Nino Neiderreiter will make his debut against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night, Lu adds.

The 30-year-old was picked up by the Jets in a deal with the Predators that sent a 2024 second round pick going to Nashville.

New York Rangers

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad will not participate in practice today for maintenance reasons, the team announced.

UPDATE: Barclay Goodrow (maintenance), Mika Zibanejad (maintenance) and Ryan Carpenter (off-ice workout) will not participate in today’s practice. Ryan Lindgren (upper body) remains day-to-day. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 28, 2023

Barclay Goodrow will also be out for maintenance while Ryan Carpenter (off-ice workout) is out as well.

Defenceman Ryan Lindgren remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The 29-year-old Zibanejad has 31 goals and 64 points in 60 games played for the Rangers this season.

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will start in goal for the Florida Panthers for their inter-state clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team announced.

Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net tonight against Tampa and Casey Fitzgerald will make his Panthers debut, per Coach Maurice. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 28, 2023

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner ( 2012-13, 2016-17) has played in 38 games for the Panthers this season, posting a 17-16-2 record. He carries a 3.12 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage.

Bobrovsky's last start came on Feb. 24 against the Buffalo Sabres, when he stopped 33 shots in a 3-1 loss.