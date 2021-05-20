38m ago
Ice Chips: Malkin participating in line rushes
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Evgeni Malkin (knee) was participating in line rushes this morning and could make his return tonight for Game 3 against the New York Islanders.
The 34-year-old scored and goals and added 20 assists in 33 games this season. Malkin missed 23 of the Penguins final 27 regular season games with a right-knee injury.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forwards Adam Brooks, Alex Galchenyuk, and Pierre Engvall will be scratches for Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens. Defencemen Travis Dermott and Martin Marincin will also be scratched.
Florida Panthers
Defenceman Keith Yandle is being skated hard with the scratch group in Tampa, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now. Unless there is an injury or illness, it appears he will not play in Game 3.
Head coach Joel Quenneville has announced that Chris Driedger will get the start for Game 3 in Tampa Bay.