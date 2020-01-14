44m ago
Ice Chips: Crosby to return Tuesday vs. Wild
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will return to the lineup on Tuesday at home against the Minnesota Wild, the team has announced. The 32-year-old has been out since November 9 with a core muscle injury, he underwent surgery on November 14.
Crosby has played in 17 games this season for the Penguins and scored five goals and added 12 assists. The Penguins posted an 18-6-4 record without Crosby in the lineup.
Crosby was on the top line at Tuesday's morning skate.
The Penguins reassigned forward Joseph Blandisi to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have rearranged their defensive pairings with Morgan Rielly out of the lineup:
Leafs D without Rielly tonight:
Marincin -Barrie
Dermott - Holl
Sandin - Ceci
Liljegren called up, but no plans to play him at the moment. - TSN's Mark Masters.