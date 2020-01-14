LeBrun on Backstrom extension: 'He negotiated this deal on his own'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will return to the lineup on Tuesday at home against the Minnesota Wild, the team has announced. The 32-year-old has been out since November 9 with a core muscle injury, he underwent surgery on November 14.

Crosby has played in 17 games this season for the Penguins and scored five goals and added 12 assists. The Penguins posted an 18-6-4 record without Crosby in the lineup.

Crosby was on the top line at Tuesday's morning skate.

Sidney Crosby is back on the top line today at morning skate:



McCann-Crosby-Simon

Kahun - Malkin - Rust

ZAR - Blueger - Tanev

Galchenyuk - Agozzino - Hornqvist



Johnson - Letang

Pettersson - Marino

Riikola - Ruhwedel — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) January 14, 2020

The Penguins reassigned forward Joseph Blandisi to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

The Penguins have re-assigned forward Joseph Blandisi to the @WBSPenguins. Blandisi, 25, played in 21 games for Pittsburgh at various different points this season, registering two goals, three assists and five points.



Details: https://t.co/aO7pioIoG0 pic.twitter.com/3Eq8LKBj5A — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 14, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have rearranged their defensive pairings with Morgan Rielly out of the lineup:

Leafs D without Rielly tonight:

Marincin -Barrie

Dermott - Holl

Sandin - Ceci

Liljegren called up, but no plans to play him at the moment. - TSN's Mark Masters.