Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Roman Polak skated on a pair with Travis Dermott at Monday's morning skate and will return to the lineup against the Anaheim Ducks according to head coach Mike Babcock.

New York Islanders

Doug Weight announces that Jaroslav Halak will start for the Islanders against the Nashville Predators.

Dallas Stars

Ben Bishop gets the call for the Stars as they face the New York Rangers.

 