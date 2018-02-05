Button says Wheeler is his MVP right now

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Roman Polak skated on a pair with Travis Dermott at Monday's morning skate and will return to the lineup against the Anaheim Ducks according to head coach Mike Babcock.

Roman Polak returns to the Leafs lineup tonight, Babcock confirms



D-man had been on IR with an illness — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 5, 2018

#Leafs lines at morning skate:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Komarov-Moore-Kapanen



Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Polak

Borgman-Carrick



Polak is still on IR. He skated with Dermott before Saturday’s game too and didn’t play. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 5, 2018

New York Islanders

Doug Weight announces that Jaroslav Halak will start for the Islanders against the Nashville Predators.

Doug Weight: Jaro in net tonight. Aho in for Seidenberg. Quine in for Fritz. #Isles #NSHvsNYI pic.twitter.com/YbZ1UXlwoK — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 5, 2018

Dallas Stars

Ben Bishop gets the call for the Stars as they face the New York Rangers.