45m ago
Ice Chips: Polak returns for Leafs
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Roman Polak skated on a pair with Travis Dermott at Monday's morning skate and will return to the lineup against the Anaheim Ducks according to head coach Mike Babcock.
New York Islanders
Doug Weight announces that Jaroslav Halak will start for the Islanders against the Nashville Predators.
Dallas Stars
Ben Bishop gets the call for the Stars as they face the New York Rangers.