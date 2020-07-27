Teams are taking to the ice for the first time in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles ahead of NHL's 24-team Return to Play. TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Forwards David Pastrnak and Nick Ritchie are with the team in Toronto, but winger Ondrej Kase will meet the team at a later point in the bubble, head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday.

Cassidy added that Pastrnak is expected to practice on Monday, though Ritchie is not.

“He looks great. Probably needs a haircut,” Cassidy joked on Patrnak, who was limited throughout training camp.

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy announces that David Pastrnak and Nick Ritchie are with the team in Toronto. Ondrej Kase will meet the team at a later point.



Pastrnak is likely to practice today. Ritchie is not. pic.twitter.com/HdCpHwg3wH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 27, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs

The team used the following lines at practice on Monday:

Nylander-Matthews-Hyman

Mikheyev-Tavares-Marner

Robertson-Kerfoot-Kapanen

Clifford-Engvall-Spezza

Petan-Gauthier-Malgin

Muzzin-Holl

Rielly-Ceci

Dermott-Barrie

Sandin-Marincin

Rosen-Liljegren

Montreal Canadiens

The team used the following lines in their first practice in Toronto

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Armia

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Weise - Domi - Weal

Hudon - Poehling - Evans - Belzile

Chiarot - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Ouellet - Mete

Olofsson - Folin

Fleury - Juulsen

Carey Price

Cayden Primeau

Michael McNiven

Charlie Lindgren

New York Rangers

Henrik Lundqvist was the first player out on the ice for their first practice in the bubble on Monday.