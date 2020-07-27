Teams are taking to the ice for the first time in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles ahead of NHL's 24-team Return to Play. TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

 Forwards David Pastrnak and Nick Ritchie are with the team in Toronto, but winger Ondrej Kase will meet the team at a later point in the bubble, head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday.

Cassidy added that Pastrnak is expected to practice on Monday, though Ritchie is not.

“He looks great. Probably needs a haircut,” Cassidy joked on Patrnak, who was limited throughout training camp.

 

Toronto Maple Leafs

The team used the following lines at practice on Monday:

Nylander-Matthews-Hyman
Mikheyev-Tavares-Marner
Robertson-Kerfoot-Kapanen
Clifford-Engvall-Spezza
Petan-Gauthier-Malgin

Muzzin-Holl
Rielly-Ceci
Dermott-Barrie
Sandin-Marincin
Rosen-Liljegren

 

Montreal Canadiens

The team used the following lines in their first practice in Toronto

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher  
Drouin - Suzuki - Armia  
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen  
Weise - Domi - Weal
Hudon - Poehling - Evans - Belzile

Chiarot - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Ouellet - Mete
Olofsson - Folin
Fleury - Juulsen

Carey Price
Cayden Primeau
Michael McNiven
Charlie Lindgren

 

New York Rangers

Henrik Lundqvist was the first player out on the ice for their first practice in the bubble on Monday.

 