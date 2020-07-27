1h ago
Ice Chips: Practices begin in bubbles
Teams are taking to the ice for the first time in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles ahead of NHL's 24-team Return to Play. TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Julien disputes perception that Weal-Domi-Weise line is a typical fourth unit
Teams are taking to the ice for the first time in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles ahead of NHL's 24-team Return to Play. TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.
Boston Bruins
Forwards David Pastrnak and Nick Ritchie are with the team in Toronto, but winger Ondrej Kase will meet the team at a later point in the bubble, head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday.
Cassidy added that Pastrnak is expected to practice on Monday, though Ritchie is not.
“He looks great. Probably needs a haircut,” Cassidy joked on Patrnak, who was limited throughout training camp.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The team used the following lines at practice on Monday:
Nylander-Matthews-Hyman
Mikheyev-Tavares-Marner
Robertson-Kerfoot-Kapanen
Clifford-Engvall-Spezza
Petan-Gauthier-Malgin
Muzzin-Holl
Rielly-Ceci
Dermott-Barrie
Sandin-Marincin
Rosen-Liljegren
Montreal Canadiens
The team used the following lines in their first practice in Toronto
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Armia
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen
Weise - Domi - Weal
Hudon - Poehling - Evans - Belzile
Chiarot - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Ouellet - Mete
Olofsson - Folin
Fleury - Juulsen
Carey Price
Cayden Primeau
Michael McNiven
Charlie Lindgren
New York Rangers
Henrik Lundqvist was the first player out on the ice for their first practice in the bubble on Monday.