Ice Chips: Preds activate Subban, Arvidsson
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Nashville Predators
The Predators activated both Viktor Arvidsson and P.K. Subban off of injured reserve Thursday after both participated in the team's morning skate.
Defenceman Yannick Weber was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Thursday's lines were as follows during the skate, per the team website:
Calle Jarnkrok - Ryan Johansen - Viktor Arvidsson (IR)
Kevin Fiala - Kyle Turris - Craig Smith
Miikka Salomaki - Nick Bonino - Austin Watson
Ryan Hartman - Frederick Gaudreau - Rocco Grimaldi - Zac Rinaldo
Roman Josi - Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm - P.K. Subban (IR)
Dan Hamhuis - Matt Irwin - Anthony Bitetto
Pekka Rinne
Juuse Saros
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Trevor Moore was recalled on an emergency basis from the Toronto Marlies on Thursday.
Moore was sent back down to the the Marlies on Monday, a day after earning an assist in his NHL debut against Detroit on Sunday night.
He has 17 goals and seven assists in 27 games with the Marlies this season.
Last season he had 12 goals and 21 assists in 68 regular-season games, while adding six goals and 11 assists in 20 playoff games for the Calder Cup champion Marlies.
Moore spent Thursday's practice on the fourth line with the same group he skated with on Sunday night:
Johnsson-Tavares-Marner
Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen
Brown-Kadri-Nylander
Lindholm-Gauthier-Moore
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Marincin-Holl
Andersen
Sparks
Calgary Flames
Projected lines vs. Jets
Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Backlund-Bennett
Quine-Jankowski-Neal
Frolik-Ryan-Hathaway
Giordano-Brodie
Hanifin-Hamonic
Kylington-Andersson
Rittich
Smith
New Jersey Devils
Winger Taylor Hall will miss Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins due to a lower-body injury. Hall, the Devils' leading scorer with 11 goals and 37 points in 33 games this season, missed two games earlier this month with the same injury.
Marcus Johansson also missed the team's morning skate Thursday and is not expected to face the Bruins. Johansson has been on injured reserve since Dec. 21 due to an upper-body injury. He has six goals and 15 points in 31 games this season.
MacKenzie Blackwood will get the start against the Bruins. - Chris Ryan, NJ.com.
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson is dealing with a concussion and will miss this weekend's back-to-back games, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Thursday.
Anderson was pulled from last Friday's start against the New Jersey Devils shortly after a collision with forward Miles Wood and was forced to miss Saturday's loss against the Washington Capitals due to an upper-body injury.
Anderson is 14-13-3 for the Senators this season with a .905 save percetange and a 3.58 GAA.
The team recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Thursday. Hogberg, 24, is 3-3 in the AHL this season with a .916 save percentage and a 2.32 goals-against average.
Mike McKenna started in place of Anderson on Saturday, allowing four goals on 33 shots in the 4-0 loss. He is 1-3-1 with the Senators this season, posting a .902 save percentage and a 3.79 goals-against average.
The Senators visit the New York Islanders on Friday before returning home to host the Washington Capitals on Saturday.
Montreal Canadiens
Brendan Gallagher (flu-like symptoms) and Andrew Shaw (family reasons) both missed the team's morning skate on Thursday.
The Canadiens will visit the Florida Panthers on Friday night.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenceman Jamie Oleksiak was on the ice for morning skate on Thursday for the first since sustaining a concussion on Dec. 19.
He has four goals and 11 points in 32 games this season.
Lines at the morning skate, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
Guentzel-Crosby-Rust
Simon-Malkin-Hornqvist
Pearson-Brassard-Kessel
Sheahan-Cullen-Aston-Reese
Dumoulin-Letang
Maatta-Riikola
Pettersson-Johnson
Washington Capitals
Projected lines vs. Hurricanes, per NHL.com:
Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie
Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Burakovsky-Eller-Connolly
Stephenson-Boyd-Smith-Pelley
Orlov-Niskanen
Carlson-Kempny
Siegenthaler-Bower
Holtby
Copley
Carolina Hurricanes
The team will use the following lineup against the Washington Capitals tonight, per the team website:
Forwards
Svechnikov-Aho-Teravainen
Ferland-Bishop-Williams
Foegele-Wallmark-Martinook
Kuokkanen-Rask-McGinn
Defense
Slavin-Pesce
de Haan-Faulk
van Riemsdyk-Hamilton
Goalies
Mrazek
McElhinney
Scratches: Di Giuseppe (healthy), Fleury (concussion), Staal (upper body)
TSN Game Notes
Best Records Nov 29 to Present
Team GP W L OTL Pts Pts%
Tampa Bay Lightning 12 11 0 1 23 .958
Winnipeg Jets 13 11 2 0 22 .846
Toronto Maple Leafs 11 7 2 2 16 .727
Washington Capitals 11 8 3 0 16 .727
Calgary Flames 12 8 3 1 17 .708
Pittsburgh Penguins 12 8 3 1 17 .708
Canucks Last 9GP
Rec 6-2-1
GF/G 3.67*
GA/G 2.22
PP 6/29
PK 22/22
*Shutout last GP
Best PK’s Dec 6th to Present
Team TSH PPGA PK%
Vancouver Canucks 22 0 100
Minnesota Wild 17 0 100
Buffalo Sabres 25 1 96
Columbus Blue Jackets 21 1 95.2
Calgary Flames 28 2 92.9
Boston Bruins 22 2 90.9
McDavid Points-Game Breakdown
Points Number of Occurrences
4 2
3 4 (3P in last game)
2 8
1 16
0 5
Oilers Last 3GP
Rec 0-3-0
GF 6
GA 14
PP 2/9
PK 5/10
Devils (31P) at Bruins (44P) - 7PM (Dec 27)
BOS 3-0-0 vs NJ in 17-18. BOS 6 straight home wins vs NJ
BOS: (20-13-4)
8-2-0 last 10GP at home, 21GA, PK 21/25
Marchand (2G, 6A) 4 game PT streak
NJ: (12-16-7)
1-3-1 last 5GP, 9GF, PP 1/15
Hall (3G, 3A) last 4GP
Jackets (45P) at Rangers (36P) - 7PM (Dec 27)
NYR 1-0-0 vs CLS in 18-19, SOW in CLS. CLS 4-1-1 last 6GP vs NYR
NYR: (15-14-6)
2-4-4 last 10GP, 37GA, PK 24/33
Hayes (5G, 8A) 7 game PT streak
CLS: (21-12-3)
Won 4 straight, 4GA, PK 9/10
Panarin (2G, 3A) last 2GP
Wings (36P) at Penguins (42P) - 7PM (Dec 27)
DET 2-1-0 vs PIT in 17-18, 0-1-0 in PIT. PIT has won 3 of past 4GP at home vs DET
PIT: (18-12-6)
Won 3 straight, 2GA, PK 11/11
Crosby (1G, 8A) last 6GP
DET: (15-17-6)
1-4-2 last 7GP, 18GF, PP 3/15
Larkin (5G, 8A) has a PT in 10 of past 11GP
Hurricanes (35P) at Capitals (47P) - 7PM (Dec 27)
WSH 1-0-0 vs CAR in 18-19, SOW in CAR. CAR 2 straight wins in CAR, 1GA in each game
WSH: (22-10-3)
Won 2 straight, 1GA, PK 6/6
Ovechkin (1A) last 3GP, 12 shots on net
CAR: (15-15-5)
Coming off a 2-2-1 home stand, 14GF, PP 3/20
Aho (7G, 5A) last 8GP
Flyers (34P) at Lightning (58P) - 730PM (Dec 27)
TB 1-0-0 vs PHI in 18-19, OTW in PHI. TB won 2 of past 3 at home vs PHI
TB: (28-7-2)
11-0-2 last 13GP, 4.9GF/G, PP 13/38
Kucherov (4G, 11A) 8 game PT streak
PHI: (15-16-4)
3-1-0 last 4GP, each game decided by 1G, PK 12/13
Giroux (1G, 2A) last 4GP
Sabres (47P) at Blues (32P) - 8PM (Dec 27)
STL 2-0-0 vs BUF in 17-18, 2GA. STL 6 straight home wins vs BUF
STL: (14-16-4)
2-2-0 last 4GP, 14GA, PK 10/15
O'Reilly (1G, 2A) last 6GP
BUF: (21-11-5)
1-3-2 past 6GP, 15GF, PP 3/18
Reinhart (5G, 15A) point in 12 of past 13GP
Stars (39P) at Predators (46P) - 8PM (Dec 27)
NSH 1-0-0 vs DAL in 18-19, OTW in DAL. NSH 4 straight home wins vs DAL
NSH: (22-13-2)
0-3-1 last 4GP, all on road, 7GF, PP 2/15
Johansen (1G, 4A) last 4GP
DAL: (18-16-3)
2-6-0 last 8GP, 18GF, PP 5/18
Seguin (0P) last 2GP, 5 shots on net
Flames (47P) at Jets (50P) - 8PM (Dec 27)
CGY 1-0-0 vs WPG in 18-19, 6-3 win at home. WPG won 4 of past 5 at home vs CGY
WPG: (24-10-2)
7-1-0 last 8GP, 34GF, PP 9/27
Scheifele (6G, 11A) has a PT in 7 of past 8GP
CGY: (22-12-3)
0-2-1 last 3GP, 5GF, PP 1/9
Gaudreau (3G, 3A) last 4GP
Wild (37P) at Hawks (32P) - 830PM (Dec 27)
CHI 1-0-1 vs MIN in 18-19, 1-0-0 at home. CHI 3-2-0 last 5GP at home vs MIN
CHI: (13-20-6)
2-5-1 last 8GP at home, 35GA, PK 19/26
Kane (2G, 5A) 5 game PT streak
MIN: (17-15-3)
0-3-1 last 4GP, 3GF, PP 0/9
Granlund (1A) last 3GP
Canucks (38P) at Oilers (39P) - 9PM (Dec 27)
VAN is 1-0-0 vs EDM in 18-19, 4-2 win at home. EDM 4 straight home wins vs VAN
EDM: (18-15-3)
Lost 3 straight, outscored 14-6, PK 5/10
McDavid (6G, 13A) has a PT in 10 of past 11GP
VAN: (17-18-4)
Coming off a 3-2-0 home stand, 10GA, PK 14/14
Pettersson (1A) last 3GP, 5 shots on net
Avalanche (44P) at Knights (44P) - 10PM (Dec 27)
VGS 2-0-1 vs COL in 17-18, 2-0-0 at home
VGS: (20-15-4)
2-1-3 last 6GP, 18GF, PP 4/11
Karlsson (1G, 2A) last 3GP
COL: (19-12-6)
2-5-1 last 8GP, 34GA, PK 17/25
Rantanen (1G, 2A) last 4GP
Coyotes (34P) at Kings (31P) - 1030PM (Dec 27)
ARZ 1-0-0 vs LAK in 18-19, 2-1 win in LA. LAK won 2 out of past 3 at home vs ARZ
LAK: (14-20-3)
Won 3 straight, 6GA, PK 4/5
Kopitar (1G, 4A) last 7GP
ARZ: (16-18-2)
Won 2 straight, 9GF, PP 1/6
Keller (3A) last 2GP
Ducks (43P) at Sharks (45P) - 1030PM (Dec 27)
ANA 1-0-1 vs SJ in 18-19, 1-0-0 in SJ. ANA 5-0-2 last 7GP in SJ
SJ: (19-12-7)
0-1-2 last 3GP, 11GA, PK 6/8
Couture (0P) last 3GP, 8 shots on net
ANA: (19-14-5)
Lost 3 straight, 2GF, PP 0/12
Getzlaf (0P) last 2GP, 4 shots on net