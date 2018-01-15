3h ago
Ice Chips: Preds' Arvidsson (leg) helped off ice at practice
TSN.ca Staff
Nashville Predators
Viktor Arvidsson was helped off of the ice by trainers at practice on Monday and did not put any weight on his leg, Thomas Willis of the team's website reported.
A 30-goal scorer last season, the 23-year-old winger has appeared in 42 contests for the Preds this season, scoring 13 times and adding 14 assists.
Forward Filip Forsberg was on the ice Monday at Preds' practice according to Adam Vingan of The Tennessean. He has been out with an upper-body injury since Dec. 29.
The Predators have recalled goaltender Juuse Saros and have assigned Anders Linback to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. Saros won two of his three AHL starts during the bye week with a combined save percentage of .969.
Philadelphia Flyers
According to Flyers beat reporter Dave Issac, defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere returned to practice after missing Friday and Saturday's games due to illness.
Detroit Red Wings
Ted Kulfan reports that forwards Justn Abdelkader (lower-body) and Darren Helm (knee) will be re-evaluated on Monday, but according to head coach Jeff Blashill said they will likely not be ready for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. - The Detroit News
Anaheim Ducks
The Ducks are expected to start Ryan Miller in net Monday night when they take on the Colorado Avalanche. - Eric Stephens
Colorado Avalanche
Mike Chambers reports that forwards J.T. Compher (upper-body) and Sven Andrighetto (leg) won't play Monday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. Compher hasn't played since Dec. 29 and Adrighetto has been out since Dec. 31. Jonathan Bernier will start in net for the Avs. - Denver Post
Game Notes
Stars (51 points) at Bruins (55 points) - 1PM
BOS 2-0-0 vs DAL in 16-17.BOS 3 straight wins vs DAL 15GF
BOS (24-10-7):
won 5 straight at home, outscoring opponent 23-6, PP 4/13
Marchand (3G, 6A) 4 game PT streak
DAL (24-17-3):
0-2-1 last 3GP on road, 5GF, PP 2/8
Benn (5G, 6A) points in 9 of past 10GP
Ducks (49 points) at Avalanche (49 points) - 3PM
COL 1-0-0 vs ANA in 17-18, winning at home. ANA won 2 of past 3 in COL (lost last)
COL (23-16-3):
won 5 straight at home, 22GF, PP 7/17
MacKinnon (4G, 9A) 6 game PT streak
ANA (20-15-9):
2-1-1 on road trip, 6A, PK 15/15
Getzlaf (2G, 7A) last 6GP
Sharks (48 points) at Kings (53 points) - 4PM
SJ 2-1-0 vs LAK in 17-18, 1-0-0 at LA. SJ 2 straight wins in LA
LAK (24-14-5):
lost 3 straight, 4GA in each game
Kopitar (1G, 4A) 4 game PT streak
SJ (22-13-6):
1-3-3 last 7GP on road, 28GA, PK 15/22
Burns (1G, 7A) 5 game PT streak
Islanders (48 points) at Canadiens (41 points) - 7:30PM
NYI 2-1-0 vs MTL in 16-17, 1-0-0 in MTL (shutout). MTL won 3 of past 4 at home vs NYI (lost last)
MTL (18-20-5):
2-0-1 last 3GP, all at home, 6GA, PK 5/6
Galchenyuk (2G) last 2GP
NYI (22-18-4):
won 2 straight, 11GF, PP 1/5
Tavares (2A) last 2GP