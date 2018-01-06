6h ago
Ice Chips: Price (flu) sits out Habs practice
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Goaltender Carey Price missed out on Saturday morning's practice with the flu. He’s questionable to face Vancouver tomorrow. If Price can’t play then Niemi will face the Canucks.
Lines at practice:
Pacioretty - Danault - Hudon
Galchenyuk - Drouin - Lehkonen
Byron/Carr - Plekanec - Gallagher
Deslauriers - De La Rose/Froese - Shaw
Benn - Jerabek
Alzner - Petry
Morrow - Schlemko
Niemi
- John Lu
Edmonton Oilers
The team announced on Saturday that the newly acquired Al Montoya has been activated from injured reserve and goaltender Laurent Brossoit has been placed on waivers in a corresponding move.
Montoya, 32, was 2-1-0 with a GAA of 3.77 and an .863 SV% in four appearances with the Montreal Canadiens this season.
Brossoit, 24, appeared in 13 games for the Oilers, going 3-7-1 with a 3.22 GAA and a SV% of .886.
Ottawa Senators
Craig Anderson will return to the Sens' net on Saturday night after playing Friday night against the San Jose Sharks.
The team also announced that Colin White will return to the lineup in place of the injured Nate Thompson, who the team says is out until after the All-Star break.
Vancouver Canucks
Ben Hutton is set to be scratched again for the team as they visit the Leafs on Saturday night.
This is back-to-back scratches for the 24-year-old forward and the fourth time he's sat in seven contests.
Chicago Blackhawks
Forward Artem Anisimov could be close to a return to the lineup.
The centre has been out of action since December 28 with an upper-body injury.
‘‘Arty is more day-to-day right now,’’ head coach Joel Quenneville said. ‘‘We’ll know more when he gets on the ice. He may be closer to skating.’’ - Steve Greenberg
The team chose not to update the status of goaltender Corey Crawford, who's been out with an upper-body injury since December 23.
Quenneville would only say that his goaltender would return at some point this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The team placed defenceman Frank Corrado on waivers on Saturday.
Corrado, 24, has made five appearances for the Pens this season.
Los Angeles Kings
Jonathan Quick gets the call in between the pipes on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators.
Quick is 19-12-2 this season with a 2.26 GAA and a SV% of .928.