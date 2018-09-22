3h ago
Ice Chips: Price to play full 60 vs. Sens
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: 'Fierce' battle on D in the spotlight
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Jesperi Kotkaniemi will centre Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia tonight against the Ottawa Senators according to TSN's John Lu.
Habs head coach Claude Julien said he's still evaluating the best position for Drouin, but for the moment wants to observe more of his capabilities at wing.
Meanwhile, goaltender Carey Price will start in net and is expected to play the full game, Lu reports. Here are the expected lines:
Drouin-Kotkaniemi-Armia
Tatar-Danault-Gallagher
Byron-Plekanec-Scherbak
Shinkaruk-McCarron-Ward
Benn-Petry
Mete-Juulsen
Alzner-Reilly
Price
Lindgren
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have claimed forward Danick Martel off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers, the club announced Saturday.
Martel skated in four games with the Flyers last season, and put up 25-15–40 with Lehigh Valley (AHL) in 59 games.
“He’s a player we’d had on our radar for a while going back to his last year of junior when he was a free agent...He kind of fits our DNA in the sense that he’s really fast, he’s skilled and he’s tenacious," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said of Martel.
Boston Bruins
Forward Patrice Bergeron (back spasms) skated on his own Friday morning before Bruins' practice according to Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald.
It wasn't his first time back on the ice, but it was the first time he "intensified" his workout.
It feels great to be back on the ice,” Bergeron said. “Just slowly ramping it up. It’s always good to be on the ice for sure.”
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy hopes Bergeron can see action in the preseason before opening night, but the goal is to have him ready for Game 1 on Oct. 3.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Lines at Leafs morning skate courtesy of TSN's Mark Masters:
Marleau-Matthews-Ennis
Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen
Grundstrom-Cracknell-T.Moore
Clark-Brooks-Bracco
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Rosen-Ozhiganov
Borgman-Holl
Dermott-LoVerde
Andersen, Pickard
Power play lines:
Gardiner
Matthews-Johnsson-Bracco
Marleau
Rosen
Ennis-T.Moore-Brooks
Grundstrom
Calgary Flames
Here are the Flames' expected lines for Saturday's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks:
Gaudreau-Monahan-Neal
Tkachuk-Backlund-Czarnik
Bennett-Dube-Frolik
Mangiapani-Jankowski-Lazar/Peluso
Foo
Valimaki-Stone
Kulak-Andersson
Kylington/Falk-Prout
Gillies
Rittich
Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser are both in the lineup Saturday night as the Canucks take on the Flames in Calgary. Here are the expected lines courtesy of TSN's Jeff Paterson:
Goldobin-Pettersson-Gagner
Leipsic-Gaudette-Boeser
Gaunce-Sutter-Motte
Archibald-Beagle-Palmu
Edler-Chatfield
Juolevi-Tanev
Pouliot-Stecher
Sautner
Nilsson/Demko
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward Artemi Panarin (neck) has been medically cleared for all activity according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. He could make his preseason debut on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues, though nothing is settled.
He was reportedly participating in skating drills earlier in the week.