Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Jesperi Kotkaniemi will centre Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia tonight against the Ottawa Senators according to TSN's John Lu.

Habs head coach Claude Julien said he's still evaluating the best position for Drouin, but for the moment wants to observe more of his capabilities at wing.

Meanwhile, goaltender Carey Price will start in net and is expected to play the full game, Lu reports. Here are the expected lines:

Drouin-Kotkaniemi-Armia

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Byron-Plekanec-Scherbak

Shinkaruk-McCarron-Ward

Benn-Petry

Mete-Juulsen

Alzner-Reilly

Price

Lindgren

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have claimed forward Danick Martel off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers, the club announced Saturday.

Martel skated in four games with the Flyers last season, and put up 25-15–40 with Lehigh Valley (AHL) in 59 games.

“He’s a player we’d had on our radar for a while going back to his last year of junior when he was a free agent...He kind of fits our DNA in the sense that he’s really fast, he’s skilled and he’s tenacious," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said of Martel.

Boston Bruins

Forward Patrice Bergeron (back spasms) skated on his own Friday morning before Bruins' practice according to Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald.

It wasn't his first time back on the ice, but it was the first time he "intensified" his workout.

It feels great to be back on the ice,” Bergeron said. “Just slowly ramping it up. It’s always good to be on the ice for sure.”

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy hopes Bergeron can see action in the preseason before opening night, but the goal is to have him ready for Game 1 on Oct. 3.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Lines at Leafs morning skate courtesy of TSN's Mark Masters:

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Grundstrom-Cracknell-T.Moore

Clark-Brooks-Bracco

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Ozhiganov

Borgman-Holl

Dermott-LoVerde

Andersen, Pickard

Power play lines:

Gardiner

Matthews-Johnsson-Bracco

Marleau

Rosen

Ennis-T.Moore-Brooks

Grundstrom

Calgary Flames

Here are the Flames' expected lines for Saturday's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks:

Gaudreau-Monahan-Neal

Tkachuk-Backlund-Czarnik

Bennett-Dube-Frolik

Mangiapani-Jankowski-Lazar/Peluso

Foo

Valimaki-Stone

Kulak-Andersson

Kylington/Falk-Prout

Gillies

Rittich

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser are both in the lineup Saturday night as the Canucks take on the Flames in Calgary. Here are the expected lines courtesy of TSN's Jeff Paterson:

Goldobin-Pettersson-Gagner

Leipsic-Gaudette-Boeser

Gaunce-Sutter-Motte

Archibald-Beagle-Palmu

Edler-Chatfield

Juolevi-Tanev

Pouliot-Stecher

Sautner

Nilsson/Demko

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Artemi Panarin (neck) has been medically cleared for all activity according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. He could make his preseason debut on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues, though nothing is settled.

He was reportedly participating in skating drills earlier in the week.