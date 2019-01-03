7h ago
Ice Chips: Price to start for Habs, Shaw on IR
TSN.ca Staff
Habs Ice Chips: Price's injury flareup, birth of daughter the 'perfect storm'
Montreal Canadiens
Carey Price will start on Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks, one day after being activated off of injured reserve. Price missed the team's past three games with a lower-body injury which he said he had been dealing with for roughly seven weeks.
Head coach Claude Julien said forward Andrew Shaw suffered a neck injury in Dallas on New Year's Eve, sending him to injured reserve on Thursday. The neck injury is giving Shaw headaches, but team doctors are not diagnosing it as a concussion. However, they are administering concussion protocol because of Shaw’s history.
Projected Lines vs. Canucks
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Byron
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers
Defence
Mete - Weber
Reilly - Petry
Kulak - Benn
Goalies
Price
Niemi
Buffalo Sabres
Centre Jack Eichel is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will miss the team's next two games, head coach Phil Housley announced Thursday.
Eichel, who was named to the Atlantic All-Star team on Wednesday, has 15 goals and 49 points in 40 games this season.
The Sabres host the Panthers tonight before visiting the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
Winnipeg Jets
Thursday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Little-Laine
Perreault-Lowry-Tanev
Copp-Roslovic-Lemieux
Extras: Petan, Appleton
Defence
Morrissey-Trouba
Chiarot-Myers
Morrow-Kulikov
Extra: Niku
Goalies
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Florida Panthers
Roberto Luongo will start Thursday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. The 39-year-old is 8-7-1 with an .897 save percentage and a 3.19 goals-against average this season.
New York Islanders
Robin Lehner will start in net Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks, while Tom Kuhnhackl will draw back into the lineup after a two-game absence.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs recalled Michael Hutchinson and Kasimir Kaskisuo from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League ahead of their afternoon clash against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. According to TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton, Hutchinson is likely to get the start today.
Backup goalie Garret Sparks was slated to make his fourth straight start in net, but will be held out due to precautionary reasons as he's currently under concussion protocol following Wednesday’s practice. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Sparks took a shot to the mask during Wednesday's practice. The 25-year-old Sparks has a 6-2-1 record with a .905 save percentage and a 3.01 goal-against average in 10 games this season.
Starter Frederik Andersen remains sidelined with a groin injury and was placed on the injured reserve (retroactive to Dec. 23) on Thursday.
Toronto picked up Hutchinson from the Florida Panthers over the weekend for a 2020 fifth-round pick while Kaskisuo has never played in a NHL game.
Hutchinson posted a 1-1-2 record in four games with the Panthers this season with an .893 save percentage and a 4.17 goals-against average. He allowed four goals on 34 shots in his first start with the Toronto Marlies on Monday - a 5-4 overtime win.
Kaskisuo has a 3-5-1 record this season with a .866 save percentage and a 4.12 GAA in 11 games with the Marlies.
The team used the following lines in practice Wednesday:
Practice lines:
Brown-Tavares-Marner
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen
Lindholm-Gauthier-Moore
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Marincin-Holl
Sparks
