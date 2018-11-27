Boeser: 'I felt good out there, I think I'm going to go tonight'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Three days after being recalled from Edmonton's AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, Jesse Puljujarvi has been moved to the second line. Puljujarvi has one goal and a minus-6 rating in 12 games with the Oilers this season. He logged 7:43 of ice time while playing on the team's fourth line Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Oilers lines, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Chiasson

Caggiula - RNH - Puljujarvi

Lucic - Brodziak - Kassian

Khaira - Spooner - Russell

Klefbom - Larson

Nurse - Russell

Gravel - Wideman

Garrison Benning - fourth pair

Rattie scratched.

Andrej Sekera skated in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday. He experienced a torn Achilles tendon during the off-season, and has no timeline for his return.

Toronto Maple Leafs

TSN' Kristen Shilton has reported that Auston Matthews is ready to skate at Leafs practice in a regular sweater. Previously, the 21-year-old has been seen wearing a non-contact jersey since his return to practices on November 16th. The centre suffered a shoulder injury at the end of October, and has been absent in the lineup since then. In 11 games played, Matthews has 10 goals and six assists.

Auston Matthews has arrived for #Leafs practice in a regular sweater, not a red no-contact sweater. That's different.



Matthews has said he needed at least one full-contact practice before returning. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 27, 2018

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens will have captain Shea Weber back on the ice when they host the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night. It will be Weber's first game since Dec. 16, 2017. The 33-year-old defenceman spent the last 11 months recovering from injuries to his left foot and knee and surgeries to repair both issues. Weber told reporters after the Canadiens' practice Monday that he felt good physically and was ready to play.

"It's been a long time," Weber said. "It's been frustrating, it's been hard, it's been gruelling. But we're here.

"I'm excited right now to get going."

When a reporter pointed out how long it had been since he last played — 345 days — Weber laughed.

"I should be well rested then," he said.

TSN reporter John Lu documented Shea Weber leading the team in a post-practice stretch, alluding to his spot in the lineup to be regained.

Weber practed on the first power play line, per TSN's John Lu.

Kotkaniemi

Weber - Gallagher - Domi

Drouin

The Montreal Canadiens are currently ranked 30th in power plays, converting to just 14.9 per cent.

Jake DeBrusk is expected to be alright after taking a puck to the back of the head from teammate Danton Heinen on Monday night. The 22-year-old has 10 goals and two assists in 24 games this season.

Habs morning skate, per TSN's John Lu:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Shaw

Hudon - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers

Schlemko -Weber

Kulak - Petry

Mete - Benn

Price

Niemi

Karl Alzner has cleared NHL waivers.

Karl Alzner, as expected, cleared NHL waivers — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 27, 2018

Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser is most likely to take part in Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings. The winger has been dealing with a groin injury on and off for majority of the season. In 13 games played, Boeser has four goals and seven assists.

TSN's Jeff Paterson noted that the 21-year-old skated alongside Elias Pettersson and Nikolay Goldobin at practice on Monday.

Boeser on a line with Pettersson and Goldobin at #Canucks practice — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) November 26, 2018

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Kevan Miller could rejoin the Bruins on Tuesday, after taking a puck to the throat on Monday night in Toronto. Head coach Bruce Cassidy updated the media on Miller's negative X-rays, and his plan to fly back to Boston Tuesday morning.

The 31-year-old has two assists in 11 games this season, and missed a few weeks worth of games earlier in October after blocking a shot with his hand.

Bruce Cassidy on Kevan Miller: "Looks like X-rays are negative, got it in the throat. They're going to keep him overnight for observation, make sure his breathing stays normal. Hopefully he's able to fly back tomorrow, that's the plan." #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 27, 2018

Buffalo Sabres

Conor Sheary is expected to be back in the Buffalo lineup Tuesday night as the Sabres host San Jose in a Hockey Fights Cancer night. He apparently tweaked something during Monday's practice, making him a game-time decision. The 26-year-old has six goals and six assists in 24 games this season.

Goalie Carter Hutton will get the start tonight for the Sabres. In his last seven appearances, Hutton has seven wins and a season record of 11-6-1. The 32-year-old has a 2.53 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Lawrence Pilut has been called up by Buffalo's AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans. The 22-year-old has not made his NHL debut yet, despite being called up on Friday. In 16 games played in the AHL this season, the defenceman has 22 points, including 19 assists.

Carolina Hurricanes

Goaltender Curtis McElhinney will be between the posts on Tuesday night for the Canes as they play Montreal. In his last three games, he has only given up four goals, bringing his record to 6-2-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage.

Defenceman Jake Bean will make his NHL debut on Tuesday night. The 20-year-old was called up from Carolina's AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday. He has three goals and 10 points in 20 games for the Checkers.

San Jose Sharks

Martin Jones will be in net Tuesday for the Sharks as they play Buffalo. He has a record of 9-5-2, a 3.01 GAA and .891 save percentage.



Chicago Blackhawks

Dylan Strome will replace Nick Schmaltz on Chicago's top power-play unit. Strome was selected third overall in the NHL Entry Draft, and was traded from the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Casey DeSmith will between the pipes for the Pens on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old has a 5-3-3 record, with 2.35 GAA and .927 save percentage.

DeSmith is off. Starts tonight v Jets #pens -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 27, 2018

Colorado Avalanche

Tyson Barrie is listed as day-to-day with an unspecified injury. The defenceman has three goals and 17 assists in 23 games played this season.

Tyson Barrie is day to day with unspecified injury. Won’t play tonight. Barberio in. Kamenev and Dries healthy scratches, Bourque and Andrighetto in @BSNDenver — Adrian Dater (@adater) November 27, 2018

Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz will play on the same line as Clayton Keller and Alex Galchenyuk in his first game as a Coyote on Tuesday night. Schmaltz was in the trade deal with Dylan Strome with the Blackhawks. In Chicago, Schmaltz had 11 points in 23 games.

Nick Schmaltz will make his #Coyotes debut tonight on a line with @ClaytonKeller37 centered by @AGally94. pic.twitter.com/Eyc3j6WbbC — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 27, 2018

Dallas Stars

Goalie Ben Bishop took part in Tuesday's practice, despite being on injured reserve for a lower-body injury.