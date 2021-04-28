Jets see importance of win against Edmonton in final regular season matchup

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Los Angeles Kings

Selected second overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, Quintion Byfield will make his NHL debut on Wednesday when the Kings host the Anaheim Ducks

The 18-year-old has eight goals and 20 points in 30 games this season with the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Byfield is in tonight, per McLellan — lisa dillman (@reallisa) April 28, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen gets the call between the pipes as the Montreal Canadiens host the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre om Wednesday night.

#Habs Allen is first on the ice with Sean Burke. He’ll start vs #Leafs tonight. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 28, 2021

Allen, in his first year with the Habs, is 9-9-4 with a goals against average of 2.49 and a .913 save percentage.

The native of Fredericton, NB, is 1-1 this season against the Leafs.

The team also announced that forward Jonathan Drouin has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the club and has been placed on long-term injured reserve.

With forwards Paul Byron and Tomas Tatar absent, the team used the following lines at Wednesday's gameday skate.

Lehkonen - Danault - Anderson

Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield

Perry - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Frolik - Staal - Evans

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Gustafsson - Romanov

Merrill, Ouellet

Allen

Primeau

Lindgren

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Campbell was in the starter’s net at the Maple Leafs morning skate in Montreal on Wednesday.

Jack Campbell in the starter’s net at Leafs morning skate in Montreal ... returning to the site of his first loss this season, which ended a record-setting run (April 12)



Toronto is playing the 1st half of its last back-to-back set this season (v Canucks tomorrow)@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 28, 2021

Minnesota Wild

Cam Talbot will start in goal for the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night against the St. Louis Blues.

No lineup changes for #mnwild tonight vs. #stlblues except Cam Talbot is back in net. — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) April 28, 2021

The 33-year-old Talbot is 17-6-3 this season with a .926 SV% and GAA of 2.33

The Wild trail the Colorado Avalanche by one point for second in the West Division and are five points adrift of the Vegas Golden Knights for top spot.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have made a flurry of transactions on Wednesday morning ahead of their game with the Edmonton Oilers.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have reassigned following players from the Manitoba Moose (AHL) to the taxi squad:

G - Eric Comrie

D - Ville Heinola

F - Marko Dano

F - David Gustafsson

F - Dominic Toninato



1/2 — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) April 28, 2021

The team has reassigned goaltender Eric Comrie, defenceman Ville Heinola and forwards Marko Dano, David Gustafsson and Dominic Toninato from the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose, while defenceman Luke Green and goaltender Mikhail Berdin go from the taxi squad to the Moose.

The Jets sit in third place in the North Division on 57 points, one behind the Oilers in second and eight points adrift of the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs.