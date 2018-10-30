Can the Jets game in Finland spark a turnaround in Laine’s game?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets held their first skate since flying to Finland on Tuesday morning at Hartwell Arena in Suomi. Winnipeg will play back-to-back games against the Florida Panthers on Thursday and Friday at the arena.

Patrik Laine, who opened Saturday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the fourth line, skated with Adam Lowry and Brandon Tanev - who he finished Staurday playing with - on Tuesday. Laine has bounced around the Jets lineup this season as the team looks to spark the 20-year-old, who has just three goals and five points in 12 games this season.

They used the following lines in Tuesday's skate:

Forwards

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Little-Perreault

Laine-Lowry-Tanev

Lemieux-Copp-Roslovic

Petan

Defence

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Morrow-Myers

Kulikov- Poolman

Goalies

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Claude Julien announced defenceman Noah Juulsen will miss Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars as he continue to deals with an injury.

Head coach Claude Julien confirms that defenseman Noah Juulsen is still dealing with an injury and will be unavailable for tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 30, 2018

Projected Lines vs. Stars - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Lehkonen

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Deslauriers - Peca - Hudon

Defence

Benn - Petry

Ouellet - Mete

Alzner - Reilly

Goalies

Price starting

Niemi

Scratches: Shaw, Scherbak, Juulsen (UBI)

Dallas Stars

Veteran forward Alexander Radulov, who has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury, will be back in the lineup Tuesday night when the Stars take on the Canadiens, according to head coach Jim Montgomery

Alex Radulov is in tonight for Dallas, per Jim Montgomery. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 30, 2018

Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 1 defenceman Kris Letang will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury. Derick Brassard also has a lower-body injury and won't play.

New Jersey Devils

Keith Kinkaid will get the starts against the Lightning on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning will be without defenceman Victor Hedman and forward Ondrej Palat on Tuesday night when they face the New Jersey Devils.

Hedman (upper-body) and Palat (lower-body) have also been ruled out for the team's Thursday contest against the Nashville Predators. Both players were injured in Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy will start against the Devils.

The Lightning used the following lines at morning skate, per the team's website:

Miller-Stamkos-Kucherov

Gourde-Point-Johnson

Killorn-Cirelli-Joseph

Erne-Paquette-Callahan

McDonagh-Stralman

Koekkoek/Gaunce-Girardi

Coburn-Sergachev

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Charlie McAvoy has been placed on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The injury is retroactive to the last time he played on Oct. 18. - Joe Haggerty, NBC Sports