4h ago
Ice Chips: Radulov to return vs. Habs
TSN.ca Staff
Can the Jets game in Finland spark a turnaround in Laine’s game?
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets held their first skate since flying to Finland on Tuesday morning at Hartwell Arena in Suomi. Winnipeg will play back-to-back games against the Florida Panthers on Thursday and Friday at the arena.
Patrik Laine, who opened Saturday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the fourth line, skated with Adam Lowry and Brandon Tanev - who he finished Staurday playing with - on Tuesday. Laine has bounced around the Jets lineup this season as the team looks to spark the 20-year-old, who has just three goals and five points in 12 games this season.
They used the following lines in Tuesday's skate:
Forwards
Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Little-Perreault
Laine-Lowry-Tanev
Lemieux-Copp-Roslovic
Petan
Defence
Morrissey-Trouba
Chiarot-Byfuglien
Morrow-Myers
Kulikov- Poolman
Goalies
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Claude Julien announced defenceman Noah Juulsen will miss Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars as he continue to deals with an injury.
Projected Lines vs. Stars - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Lehkonen
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Deslauriers - Peca - Hudon
Defence
Benn - Petry
Ouellet - Mete
Alzner - Reilly
Goalies
Price starting
Niemi
Scratches: Shaw, Scherbak, Juulsen (UBI)
Dallas Stars
Veteran forward Alexander Radulov, who has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury, will be back in the lineup Tuesday night when the Stars take on the Canadiens, according to head coach Jim Montgomery
Pittsburgh Penguins
No. 1 defenceman Kris Letang will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury. Derick Brassard also has a lower-body injury and won't play.
New Jersey Devils
Keith Kinkaid will get the starts against the Lightning on Tuesday.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning will be without defenceman Victor Hedman and forward Ondrej Palat on Tuesday night when they face the New Jersey Devils.
Hedman (upper-body) and Palat (lower-body) have also been ruled out for the team's Thursday contest against the Nashville Predators. Both players were injured in Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy will start against the Devils.
The Lightning used the following lines at morning skate, per the team's website:
Miller-Stamkos-Kucherov
Gourde-Point-Johnson
Killorn-Cirelli-Joseph
Erne-Paquette-Callahan
McDonagh-Stralman
Koekkoek/Gaunce-Girardi
Coburn-Sergachev
Boston Bruins
Defenceman Charlie McAvoy has been placed on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The injury is retroactive to the last time he played on Oct. 18. - Joe Haggerty, NBC Sports