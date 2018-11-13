Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Tuukka Rask returned to the ice on Tuesday at Boston Bruins practice ahead of Wednesday night's game in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche.

Tuukka Rask is on the ice at Bruins practice this morning. — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) November 13, 2018

Rask, 31, was granted a leave of absence from the team on Friday. General manager Don Sweeney said it was to attend to a personal matter and not health-related.

Rask is 4-4-0 this season with a .901 save percentage and a goals against average of 3.05.

Jaroslav Halak started the two games in which Rask was away from the team, a loss to the Vancouver Canucks and a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In a corresponding move, goaltender Dan Vladar has been returned to the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

The team also recalled defenceman Jakub Zboril from Providence. In 21 games this season in the A, Zboril has two goals and two assists.

Elsewhere with the Bruins, defencemen Kevan Miller and Charlie McAvoy both took to the ice ahead of Tuesday's practice.

Kevan Miller was skating on his own ahead of Bruins practice, stick in hand. He has now been joined by Charlie McAvoy. — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) November 13, 2018

Miller has been out since October 18 with a hand injury and the team is hopeful that he could return on their current road trip.

McAvoy has also been missing since October 18 with concussion symptoms. There is no timeline on his return.

New Jersey Devils

The team announced on Tuesday that forward Brian Boyle has been placed on injured reserve with what the team is calling an upper-body injury.

#NJDevils news: New Jersey has placed forward Brian Boyle (upper body) on injured reserve.



The club has recalled C Pavel Zacha from Binghamton (AHL). He will be at morning skate today ahead of #PITvsNJD tonight. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 13, 2018

In 15 games this season, Boyle has six goals and an assist.

In a corresponding move, the team has recalled centre Pavel Zacha from their AHL affiliate in Binghamton, NY.

The sixth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Zacha has appeared in 10 games for the Devils this season and is a minus-2.

New York Islanders

The team is heading back to the drawing board when it comes to their struggling power-play unit.

The Isles currently sit 24th in the league with the man-advantage, clicking at just a 17.0 per-cent clip.

Head coach Barry Trotz has dropped centre Mathew Barzal down to the second unit, replacing him with Ryan Pulock on the first group. Anders Lee, Jordan Eberle, Johnny Boychuk and Nick Leddy comprise the rest of the first-choice unit. Barzal slots alongside Brock Nelson, Cal Clutterbuck, Johnny Boychuk and Andrew Ladd, who has yet to see any power-play time this season.

During their current three-game losing streak, the Isles are 1-for-19 on the power play.

“There wasn’t a shooting mentality,” Trotz said of what he's seen recently. “We’re trying to get a little more of that…When everyone is a playmaker, there’s no plays that get made…There’s not enough guys thinking shot.”

Toronto Maple Leafs

The team has recalled a local boy for its trip to the West Coast.

Forward Trevor Moore has been called up from the AHL's Marlies in time for Tuesday night's contest against the Los Angeles Kings.

A native of Thousand Oaks, CA, Moore, 23, has appeared in 12 games for the Marlies this season, scoring nine goals and adding three assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The team has placed forward Adam Clendening on waivers.

Adam Clendening (CBJ) on waivers today. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) November 13, 2018

Clendening, 26, has appeared in four games for the Jackets this season and is a plus-one.

A native of Niagara Falls, NY, Clendening has appeared in 90 career NHL games over five seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Arizona Coyotes and Blue Jackets. He has amassed four goals and 20 assists over his career.

Chicago Blackhawks

Marcus Kruger has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to November 9 with a left leg injury. In a corresponding move, Gustav Forsling has been recalled.

#Blackhawks announce that defenseman Gustav Forsling has been recalled. Marcus Kruger (left leg) is on injured reserve, retroactive to Friday. — Tracey Myers (@Tramyers_NHL) November 13, 2018

Kruger left last Thursday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes early after taking a hard fall following a trip from Clark Bishop. He has not played since.

In 16 games this season, the penalty-kill specialist has two goals.

Forsling, 22, has appeared in five games this season for the Rockford IceHogs, tallying a pair of assists.