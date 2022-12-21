3h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs D Sandin out Thursday vs Flyers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs' Hunt just wants to 'chip in where I can': 'The team's buzzing'
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without defenceman Rasmus Sandin against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday due to a neck injury he suffered against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, head coach Sheldon Keefe said.
Keefe did not provide any further updates.
Sandin, 22, has two goals and 12 assists in 33 games this season.
The Uppsala, Sweden, native signed a two-year, $2.8 million deal with the Leafs in the off-season.
Washington Capitals
Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom were in full-contact jerseys at practice Wednesday for the first time this season.
Wilson, 28, was expected to be out six-to-eight months following ACL surgery in May.
The Toronto native suffered the injury on May 3rd in the Capitals first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.
Wilson has 115 goals and 158 assists in 647 regular-season games, all with the Capitals.
Backstrom, 35, underwent hip resurfacing surgery in June.
The Gavle, Sweden, native missed training camp and was limited to 47 games during the 2021-22 regular season due to ongoing issues with his hip.
The 6-foot-1 centre registered six goals and 31 points in those 47 regular-season games and also had two goals and six points in six playoff games.
Backstrom has played his entire 15-season career with the Capitals and has registered 264 goals and 1,011 points in 1,058 career NHL Games.
Head coach Peter Laviolette said Forward T.J. Oshie will miss the next two games. The team said earlier this week that Oshie is day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury Saturday against the Maple Leafs.
Oshie did not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.
Centre Nic Dowd was not at practice due to a non-Covid illness.
The Capitals visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Dryden Hunt could make his debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Hunt was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.
Hunt, 27, skated on a line with Pontus Homberg and Joey Anderson at practice on Wednesday.
The Cranbrook, B.C., native has appeared in 28 games this season with the Avalanche and New York Rangers, posting two goals. He has 14 goals and 42 points in 193 career regular season games over the course of his six-year NHL career with the Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, Rangers and Avalanche.
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will travel with the team for games against the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals after missing Tuesday's contest against the Ottawa Senators due to a non-COVID illness, TSN's John Lu reports.
David Rittich got the start in a 5-1 win over the Senators.
The Jets announced Wednesday that goalie Arvid Holm was reassigned to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.
Holm had been recalled on an emergency basis for Tuesday's game.