Leafs' Hunt just wants to 'chip in where I can': 'The team's buzzing'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without defenceman Rasmus Sandin against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday due to a neck injury he suffered against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Rasmus Sandin won’t play on Thursday against the Flyers.



No further update from Sheldon Keefe. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) December 21, 2022

Keefe did not provide any further updates.

Sandin, 22, has two goals and 12 assists in 33 games this season.

The Uppsala, Sweden, native signed a two-year, $2.8 million deal with the Leafs in the off-season.

Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom were in full-contact jerseys at practice Wednesday for the first time this season.

Guess is they want Backstrom and Wilson to get regular reps in a practice.



This is the first full practice either of them have had, in non-contact or regular jerseys. https://t.co/7Wpvt8nyQ2 — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) December 21, 2022

Wilson, 28, was expected to be out six-to-eight months following ACL surgery in May.

The Toronto native suffered the injury on May 3rd in the Capitals first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Wilson has 115 goals and 158 assists in 647 regular-season games, all with the Capitals.

Backstrom, 35, underwent hip resurfacing surgery in June.

The Gavle, Sweden, native missed training camp and was limited to 47 games during the 2021-22 regular season due to ongoing issues with his hip.

The 6-foot-1 centre registered six goals and 31 points in those 47 regular-season games and also had two goals and six points in six playoff games.

Backstrom has played his entire 15-season career with the Capitals and has registered 264 goals and 1,011 points in 1,058 career NHL Games.

Head coach Peter Laviolette said Forward T.J. Oshie will miss the next two games. The team said earlier this week that Oshie is day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury Saturday against the Maple Leafs.

Oshie did not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Updates from #Caps practice:

-Dowd (non-Covid illness) didn't skate but WILL go to OTT

-Wilson, Backstrom and Malenstyn skated in normal jerseys but WON'T go

-Fehervary skated in no-contact jersey but WON'T go

-Oshie will miss the next 2 gms, per Laviolette

-Alexeyev WILL travel — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 21, 2022

Centre Nic Dowd was not at practice due to a non-Covid illness.

Nic Dowd not practicing for Capitals today because of a non-COVID illness. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) December 21, 2022

The Capitals visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Dryden Hunt could make his debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

New Leafs forward Dryden Hunt is skating on a line with Pontus Holmberg and Joey Anderson at Leafs practice today.



Looks like he could make his debut — wearing No. 20 — on Thursday afternoon against the Flyers. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) December 21, 2022

Hunt was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Hunt, 27, skated on a line with Pontus Homberg and Joey Anderson at practice on Wednesday.

The Cranbrook, B.C., native has appeared in 28 games this season with the Avalanche and New York Rangers, posting two goals. He has 14 goals and 42 points in 193 career regular season games over the course of his six-year NHL career with the Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, Rangers and Avalanche.

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will travel with the team for games against the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals after missing Tuesday's contest against the Ottawa Senators due to a non-COVID illness, TSN's John Lu reports.

David Rittich got the start in a 5-1 win over the Senators.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have reassigned G - Arvid Holm to the Manitoba Moose (AHL). — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) December 21, 2022

The Jets announced Wednesday that goalie Arvid Holm was reassigned to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.

Holm had been recalled on an emergency basis for Tuesday's game.