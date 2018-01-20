Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Reilly is taking part in the Maple Leafs optional skate today.

His status for tonight's game against the Senators is still up in the air.

Morgan Rielly on the ice for #Leafs optional morning skate. Mike Babcock said after that the trainers will let him know whether Rielly will play vs. Ottawa tonight — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 20, 2018

Babcock is undecided if the defenceman will play tonight.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson will play tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Karlsson has been sick, but was expected to suit up.

Colin White will play wing with Smith and Pyatt. Karlsson is in and Claesson is a healthy scratch. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 20, 2018

Colin White will also be in the lineup and will be on a line with Zack Smith and Tom Pyatt.

Defenceman Fredrik Claesson is a healthy scratch.

New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall will play Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hall missed Friday's practice for a maintenance day.

Winnipeg Jets

Jack Roslovic is expected to play Saturday against the Calgary Flames.

With Shawn Matthias and Adam Lowry out with upper-body injuries, Roslovic skated on the fourth line with Matt Hendricks and Marko Dano at practice of Friday.

The 20-year-old was Winnipeg's first-round pick in 2015. He has no points in four NHL games this season.



