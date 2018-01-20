1h ago
Ice Chips: Reilly taking part in optional skate
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Morgan Reilly is taking part in the Maple Leafs optional skate today.
His status for tonight's game against the Senators is still up in the air.
Babcock is undecided if the defenceman will play tonight.
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson will play tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Karlsson has been sick, but was expected to suit up.
Colin White will also be in the lineup and will be on a line with Zack Smith and Tom Pyatt.
Defenceman Fredrik Claesson is a healthy scratch.
New Jersey Devils
Taylor Hall will play Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Hall missed Friday's practice for a maintenance day.
Winnipeg Jets
Jack Roslovic is expected to play Saturday against the Calgary Flames.
With Shawn Matthias and Adam Lowry out with upper-body injuries, Roslovic skated on the fourth line with Matt Hendricks and Marko Dano at practice of Friday.
The 20-year-old was Winnipeg's first-round pick in 2015. He has no points in four NHL games this season.